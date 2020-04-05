The World of the Married sets new record for highest rating on Korean cable TV

South Korean drama The World of the Married has set a new record for the highest viewership rating in the country's cable network history.

Soompi reported that the series' latest episode scored an average rating of 24.33 per cent in the country, breaking the previous record of 23.78 per cent held by the finale episode of SKY Castle in 2019.

The 16-episode series, aired on JTBC on Fridays and Saturdays, still has four episodes to go in the next two weeks. It is based on the 2017's BBC television series Doctor Foster.

The World of the Married narrates how the marriage of Ji Sun-woo (Kim Hee-ae) and Lee Tae-oh (Park Hae-joon) turns upside down when the husband is found having an affair. Many got hooked on the intense drama and emotional rollercoaster between the two main characters.

The show was so engrossing for some Indonesians that they took to social media to unleash their feelings toward the actress who played the other woman in the series, Han So-hee.

Many used the word pelakor (perebut lelaki orang, one who steals another's man) in the comment section, while others quickly apologised on behalf of their fellow citizens and praised the actress' acting skill.

In February, South Korean hit drama Crash Landing On You achieved the highest viewership rating in the history of South Korean television channel TVN. Scoring an average rating of 21.68 per cent, it beat the previous record of 20.5 per cent set by the 2016's drama Goblin.

Crash Landing On You tells the story of a billionaire heiress who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with an army captain. The series started airing in December 2019 and is also available on Netflix.

Similar to The World of the Married, Crash Landing On You was embraced by Indonesians thanks to its endearing characters and romantic and at times funny plotline. Its popularity spawned countless memes across social media.