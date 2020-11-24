Xiumin of Exo set for return after discharge from military

Exo member Xiumin is set to return to public life on Dec 6 after the K-pop star served in the South Korean military for 18 months.

SM Entertainment, the South Korean company that manages Exo, said Xiumin was on his final leave and would not be returning to the military because of Covid-19-related regulations – thus marking his unofficial discharge.

The label said Xiumin would keep his military status until Dec 6, however.

Following the announcement, several hashtags related to Xiumin trended worldwide on Twitter as fans of Exo, known collectively as Exo-L, celebrated his informal discharge.

Fans celebrated the military’s discharge of Xiumin from Exo. PHOTO: SM Entertainment

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the country’s armed services for a period of nearly two years. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s enlistments and discharges have been adjusted.

Xiumin, whose real name Kim Min-seok, is the eldest member of Exo and was accordingly the first to enlist in May 2019. His Exo bandmates members Suho, Chen, and D.O. are now completing their military service.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.