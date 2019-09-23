'Yes, I am transgender': Indonesian singer braves hostility in emotional video

"It has been my inner turmoil for the last two years, but today I want to be honest. The rumours that you've heard out there about me being transgender, they're true. I am transgender," Gebby Vesta said in a three-minute video that was uploaded on her official YouTube channel on Thursday.

Gebby's confession was shocking amid the anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) sentiments that have been intensifying for years in Indonesia. Before the video was uploaded, Gebby has been reportedly denying accusations that she was waria (transgender).

In the video, wearing a yellow tank-top, Gabby, who is a dangdut singer and a DJ, said that she had decided to go through sexual reassignment surgery six years ago.

"I had hidden my true self for 19 years since the first time I went to Jakarta until today. Nobody knows the real me. Many people had been asking me: Why didn't I tell the truth? It's easier for you to say that because you are not in my position; you don't understand what I am feeling. I have been fighting my own feelings. At that time, I was so afraid that [if I told the truth] I could lose my job," Gebby, who came from Singkawang, West Kalimantan before looking for work in Jakarta, said in the video.

"Why am I being honest now? Because now I have faith that both fortune and death are in God's hands and I can't fight that," she said while sobbing.

She later explained in the video that she would quit the entertainment industry and focus on taking care of her parents and her business.

"Whatever your thoughts and perceptions [on my confession] right now, I want to live and take care of my parents peacefully," she said.

In an unexpected turn of events, most of those who watched her video showed support for Gebby, praising her for being honest.