Yo Joe! Henry Golding's Snake Eyes G.I. Joe movie moves to Japan

Golding will be playing the lead role of ninja Snake Eyes, one of the most iconic characters in the G.I. Joe franchise.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Michael Cheang
The Star/Asia News Network

Not content with being the current prince of rom-coms, Malaysian actor Henry Golding is getting closer to international action blockbuster stardom, as production on the upcoming Snake Eyes, the latest film in the G.I. Joe live-action franchise moved to Japan earlier this month. The film had started shooting in Vancouver on Ocober 2019.

Golding will be playing the lead role of ninja Snake Eyes, one of the most iconic characters in the G.I. Joe franchise. The silent ninja was previously played by Ray Park in the previous three G.I. Joe live-action movies.

Directed by Robert Schwentke, the movie also stars Andrew Koji as Snake Eye's arch nemesis Storm Shadow and Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, while the rest of the cast includes Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais and Takehiro Hira.

This movie will serve as an origin story for Snake Eyes who is one of the most prominent members of the G.I. Joe team. A highly skilled martial artist and combat warrior, Snake Eye's most distinct feature is his black costume and the fact that he can't talk on account of his vocal chords being damaged during a mission.

The casting of Golding as the ninja marks a slight departure from the character's lore, as he has previously been shown as a Caucasian in previous iterations

Snake Eyes will be the third movie in the live-action G.I. Joe movie franchise, after 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra and 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The franchise is based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe toyline, which spawned hugely popular cartoon series in the 1980s. It is scheduled for release in October 2020.

