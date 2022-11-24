‘You shouldn't go to the training centre’: BTS’ Jin seems to confirm military enlistment date after leak

After weeks of speculation, the cat’s out of the bag — BTS’ Jin is going to the military in less than a month.

According to South Korean media reports, the 29-year-old idol is set to enlist at the Yeoncheon Recruit Training Centre in Gyeonggi on Dec 13.

Though BTS’ agency Big Hit Music was quick to respond by saying they “cannot confirm these details,” Jin appears to have done so through his Weverse account.

“News I did not intend to go public has been published,” he wrote today (Nov 24), “but my ARMYs, you shouldn't go to the training centre.”

ARMY is the moniker the BTS fandom goes by.

“There will be many others coming to enlist or accompanying their loved ones as they enlist, so it will be hectic and could lead to potentially dangerous situations,” Jin added.

There were speculations that Jin might be enlisting close to his birthday (Dec 4). A fan recently asked him on his Weverse if he was excited for it and Jin responded at the time: “No. I'm at the front-lines.”

Jin recently released his first solo single The Astronaut on Oct 28.

BTS, on their Weverse account, announced that the single “expresses Jin’s fondness for his fans, ARMY” and “is meant to be a gift for the fans” before his enlistment.

