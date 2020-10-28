YouTube bans Taiwanese singer Jeannie Hsieh's new music video

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Jeannie Hsieh’s new music video for her single Turn Face Mask was banned by YouTube on Monday, right after it went online.

A scene in which the singer stands behind a mannequin with breasts showing was considered inappropriate content by YouTube, according to Chinese-language media.

YouTube censored the avant-garde look of the video which featured plastic breasts. PHOTO: Instagram/jeanniehsieh___bbb

The 45-year-old singer posted an image of herself sitting in a wheelchair on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct 27), which drew fans’ concern over her physical health. Responding to the overwhelming attention, Jeannie explained that it was a look for the new single.

A caption in the post read: “It’s a work of art! It’s creativity! Art is no match for algorithms after all!”

She added: “I thought since the statue of David was allowed, a mannequin would be as well.”

Jeannie Hsieh posted on Facebook, expressing her concerns. PHOTO: Facebook/JeannieHsieh謝金燕___bbb

She said it was the first time she had encountered such a situation in her 31-year career.

“Fighting to have it back online at 9pm. If it doesn’t work, then I’ll cry,” she wrote.

Luckily, the music video finally went online at 10pm on Monday.

