YouTube remasters early K-pop music videos to share old hits with new generation

Old K-pop music videos are getting new life on YouTube in 2021. The popular video streaming platform has teamed up with South Korean label SM Entertainment to remaster early K-pop music videos.

Announced earlier this year and launched formally on Nov 4, the remastering project between SM and YouTube will see low-quality older videos updated to match modern perceptions.

The first video, H.O.T.'s Age of Violence, originally released in 1996, was one of K-pop's biggest early hits.

The next revamp was Dreams Come True by S.E.S. on Nov 11. Girl group Aespa will also be covering the 1998 song — a track to be released next month.

H.O.T. and S.E.S. a boy band and girl group were two of K-pop's earliest hitmakers, and set the tone for many following acts.

The remastering project will reintroduce older hits to new audiences at a time when nostalgia for early K-pop is high.

Other updated music videos from acts including Shinhwa and Fly to the Sky will be shared on SM's official YouTube channel, which the company launched in 2009.

That year, numerous K-pop hits went viral on the platform, including ones from SM acts such as Girls' Generation, Super Junior, and TVXQ!

Meanwhile, Hong Kong audiences can also explore the genre's history at the K-pop dance festival at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on Nov 13.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.