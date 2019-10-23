YouTube star PewDiePie jumps on 'banned in China' bandwagon

One of the world's biggest YouTube stars claims to have fallen foul of China's censors for his comments on the Hong Kong protests and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Swedish-born Felix Kjellberg, known to his millions of online fans as PewDiePie, released a video announcing his "ban" on Friday, adding himself to a growing list of foreign entertainment figures and companies swept up in recent controversy as China's government looks to control the narrative around Hong Kong's anti-government protests.

Apple, the NBA and gaming giant Blizzard have all faced pressure from Beijing for what it regards as interference in an internal matter.

"Well boys we did it, I'm banned from China, that's right, after I spoke about the Hong Kong protests and showed their leader as mocked for looking like Winnie-the-Pooh," Kjellberg said in his video on YouTube, the online video platform which is not available in China.

"I knew it was going to happen … obviously me talking about the Hong Kong memes was going to get me banned in China," he said, adding that searches for his handle on certain forums appeared "completely blank" on the mainland.

Kjellberg, 29, in a video uploaded last week, took a break from his regular video game chat and meme critiques to explain the Hong Kong protests to his more than 101 million subscribers.

"Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous state … I don't know exactly how it works, but China wants to change that and Hong Kong is like 'no we want to be free'," Kjellberg, wearing hot pink headphones, said in the video. He then described some of the recent examples of foreign companies falling foul of Beijing.

These included a major backlash against the NBA in response to a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of the protests.

Kjellberg also mentioned gaming company Blizzard, which stripped an e-sports champion of his prize money after he expressed support for Hong Kong. The company later reversed its decision, saying it was not influenced by China, while the NBA has defended Morey's right to free speech.

Both the NBA and Blizzard need "Chinese money", Kjellberg said in the video, which was watched over four million times, adding "it's important to remember" that companies "don't care about freedom" but rather needed to watch their bottom-lines.