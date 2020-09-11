YouTube stars in South Korea who used paid ads and product placement in videos apologise to furious fans

Some of South Korea’s most prominent YouTube stars are scrambling to save their reputations after it emerged they were using undisclosed advertising practices.

YouTube is the most used video-streaming app in South Korea, according to Seoul-based analytics firm Wiseapp.

Most of the country’s top YouTubers produce mukbang , a Korean term that translates to “eating broadcast”, and broadcast videos of themselves eating copious amounts of food to millions of subscribers.

However, a number of these YouTubers saw their fan bases shrink when undisclosed product placement in their videos was revealed, and some have stopped uploading new videos.

International viewers were left hanging and confused. “It’s just mukbang” summarises many of the English-language comments on these channels. But to South Korean viewers, this is a serious matter.

The drama started in July when a local news outlet reported that certain celebrities – singer Kang Min-kyung and fashion stylist Han Hye-yeon – were not revealing paid promotions on their YouTube channels.

Fashion stylist Han Hye-yeon was among celebrities criticised for misleading viewers. PHOTO: Instagram/hhy6588

Han had been recommending products she purported to have bought herself but which, it was revealed, she had been paid to promote.

“When viewers found out it was all advertisements, they felt deceived by [Han] because they trusted her and bought products recommended by her,” says Lee Jihye, 21, a South Korean who spends a lot of time on YouTube.

The controversy boiled over in early August when Cham PD, a mukbang YouTuber, accused other top food content creators of not disclosing paid advertisements, angering their fans.

This led to an outpouring of confessions and apologies from popular YouTubers. Eat With Boki, a mukbang YouTuber with more than 4.6 million subscribers, apologised for not revealing that some of her videos were produced as paid promotions.

Other popular channels, such as Hamzy (3.7 million subscribers), Tzuyang (2.7 million) and Nareum TV (1.5 million), also posted apologies. Tzuyang went as far as quitting YouTube and deleting all her videos.

“These YouTubers should have disclosed the fact that they were using advertising. Many other YouTubers produce advertisements for sponsoring companies and they are still liked because they are honest,” says Lee, who is currently studying at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

However, the controversy has puzzled many international fans who follow mukbang channels. “[She has] lied, apologised, let’s move on. It’s not really murder and no one forced the audience to buy what she was eating,” reads one comment on Eat with Boki’s channel.

Sohn Dong-young, a professor of media and communications at Hanyang University in Seoul, South Korea, says: “Koreans tend to see YouTube channels as a more authentic and trustworthy source than mainstream media, which are viewed largely as biased or commercially oriented.”

Millions of Korean viewers across generations rely on YouTube for news, opinions, education and entertainment, he says. When the covert advertising was exposed, the YouTubers’ credibility was undermined.

Son Se-rin, a 23-year-old from South Korea, says Koreans lead a fast-paced lifestyle and do not like wasting time on irrelevant content. “Even if I’m watching a video of a celebrity I like, I get angry when I have to watch advertisements for drinks and cosmetics that I don’t wish to buy,” says Son.

In the wake of the backlash, the country’s Fair Trade Commission announced revised regulations for social media, which took effect on Sept 1. Under the new rules, paid advertisements must be clearly disclosed and ambiguous terms such as “thanks to” or “in collaboration with” are banned.

Sohn said the guidelines would not affect most of the YouTubers. Instead, he says content creators and YouTubers should focus on building trust with viewers to achieve lasting success.

But some viewers are not prepared to forgive and forget, and thousands have unsubscribed from channels that engaged in this covert advertising.

For Son, communicating with viewers is important. “Relationships between people are formed on trust. YouTubers who lie to their fans will eventually lose followers such as me. There are plenty of YouTubers in the world – I don’t want to spend my free time with someone who lies.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.