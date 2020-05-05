Yuna joins Kang Daniel and other Asian stars for online concert

Malaysian singer Yuna will join a line-up of other stellar Asian artistes at the live broadcast of Asia Rising Forever.

Organised by 88rising, a music label that aims to promote Asian artistes in the United States, the concert will take place at 9am on May 7 (Malaysian time) on Twitter and YouTube.

Other artistes slated to perform include South Korea's Kang Daniel, Thailand's Phum Viphurit, Indonesia's Rich Brian and the Philippines' Inigo Pascual just to name a few.

Aside from intimate performances, the artistes will also be giving interviews and taking part in fun games and activities.

"During the live broadcast, donations will also be raised to overcome racial discrimination against Asians around the world due to Covid-19," said a press statement provided by Twitter.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.