Zoe Tay says her sons have gotten their first Covid-19 vaccine jabs, 'confident' of its safety and efficacy for kids

“Are your kids vaccinated against Covid-19?”

Veteran actress Zoe Tay asked her Instagram followers, while sharing that her two eldest boys have already received their first jabs. She added that while that was great news, it has caused some friction between her children.

She explained that her youngest son is “a bit envious” of his brothers, post-vaccination.

In an uplifting Instagram post, the 53-year-old also talked about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy against Covid-19.

Earlier on, Singapore approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15. As her two eldest kids Brayden and Ashton are already above 12 years of age, Zoe shared that they are vaccinated, and that they are now “eagerly awaiting their second shot this month!”

She added her youngest son Nathan, 10, was jealous of his two elder brothers since he’s too young to receive the vaccination. She wrote that Nathan “can’t wait for his turn now” to get his own first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Her post received overwhelmingly positive feedback from parents and citizens alike. Most parents lauded her for promoting vaccination among kids, while citizens praised her for religiously following safety protocols during the pandemic.

Safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine

Zoe has also received the Covid-19 vaccine. She shared a post on Instagram about getting her second jab on May 11.

“My kids and I are confident about the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccination for children. We know that the vaccine meets the Health Sciences Authority’s high standards of safety and effectiveness,” she wrote.

With the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded over 2,200,000 people who have completed their full vaccination regimen as of today (July 8). In addition, more than 3,700,000 people have gotten their first jab and over 5,900,000 doses have been administered to the public.

“Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is one way to prevent the disease, minimise the risk of transmission, and prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed,” MOH stated.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.