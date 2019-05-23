All-you-can-grab craft beer buffet and other beer deals

The weekend is almost upon us and if beer is your poison, read on.

Grab as many beer cans as you can handle for $30 at Camp Kilo Charcoal Club's Camp Brew this Sunday (May 26). The catch? You'll only have 10 seconds to get your money's worth.

Or, grab a bucket and take your pick of five different beers for $50. There will be more than 20 craft beers to choose from so picking just five may be tough.

Join in the fun from 2pm to 6pm with music by DJs Blaze and Justo and live music from the Random Slice Band.

Couple that with grubtastic nosh such as a roast pig on a spit, it sure sounds like a crackling good time.

Where: 66 Kampong Bugis #01-01 Singapore 338987

When: May 26, 2pm - 10pm

For reservations, go to bit.ly/CKReservations or call 9830 6252.

OTHER BEER PROMOS

Photo: Tuas Brewing Co.

FREE SINGAPORE LAGER

New locally brewed beer Singapore Lager has officially launched and to celebrate, beer lovers will be able to get their hands on free booze for two hours each week in May and June. Here are the dates:

WIN! 12 PASSES UP FOR GRABS TO BEERFEST ASIA 2019

Photo: Beerfest Asia 2018

Three lucky AsiaOne readers will get to win four standard passes (worth $120) each to Beerfest Asia 2019 on Friday, June 28.

Simply enter the contest below by answering a question based on our article here. (Note: participants have to be 18 years old and above).

AsiaOne X BeerFest Asia 2019

Beerfest is happening from June 27 to 30 at Marina Promenade.

