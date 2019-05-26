Pair of Yubari melons fetch record $62,921 at Sapporo auction

YUBARI, HOKKAIDO - Two Yubari melon fetched a record-high price of 5 million yen (S$62,921) at the first auction of the year for the fruit at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market in Sapporo last Friday (May 24).

The total amount fetched broke the previous record of 3.2 million yen by a wide margin at the first Yubari melon auction of the Reiwa era.

Pocca Sapporo Food & Beverage in Nagoya submitted the winning bid for the fruit, which is well-known summer delicacy in Yubari. The company was taking part in the auction for the first time to mark its 10th year of selling beverages that contain Yubari melon.

"This is an expression of our gratefulness to the local agricultural cooperative and melon farmers (in Yubari)," said Mr Yoshihiro Iwata, the president of the company.

According to the company, the two prized melons will be put on display for 10 days, starting on Saturday, at locations including Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport.