Shake Shack officially opens at Jewel Changi Airport today, and the first guy in line was there since 4.30am

SINGAPORE - Famous New York burger chain Shake Shack made its highly anticipated Singapore debut at Jewel Changi Airport on Wednesday (April 17) by opening to a snaking queue.

When The Straits Times visited the outlet at 10am, half an hour before it officially opened, an orderly line of more than 90 people had already formed.

Burger fan Justin Zheng was first in line. The 37-year-old, who works in the aviation industry, had taken half-day leave just to join the queue early.

He had waited outside Jewel Changi Airport - which opens to the public today - since 4.30am and took his place at the front of the queue outside Shake Shack at around 6am when the airport opened.

People queueing at Shake Shack in Jewel Changi Airport, on April 17, 2019.Photo: The Straits Times

"I'm a kiasu Singaporean. This is a new building and a new restaurant, and being first in line for this is a privilege that will never happen again," he says, adding that he has never eaten at Shake Shack before.

For being the first person in line, he received a Shake Shack Kit, which included merchandise such as a tote bag and notebook.

There were also seasoned Shake Shack customers in the line.

New York native Ted Toth, 52, joined the queue with his wife Nova, 53, at 10am.

Mr Toth, who is based in Singapore and owns an energy services company, said: "I go back to America four or five times every year and eat at Shake Shack at least twice during each visit.

"I couldn't be happier that it has opened in Singapore, and I'm sure I'm going to gain a lot of weight."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.