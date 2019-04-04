There are dozens of exciting eateries - plus one returning fav - to check out at Jewel Changi Airport

Currently in its seventh consecutive year as the Best Airport In The World, it's no secret that Changi Airport is Singapore's pride and joy. Which is why we've got high hopes for its newest addition, Jewel Changi. The massive 10-storey mixed-use development that cost $1.7 billion will open to the public on April 17, and is loaded with awe-inspiring features such as an indoor waterfall measuring 40-metres and Forest Valley, a five-storey indoor garden.

There's so much to see and do that it's only a matter of time before tummies will begin rumbling. And with over 100 food and beverage options available at Jewel Changi, it's enough to make your head spin! Here, we've rounded up 8 exciting dining places that'll satisfy travellers and locals alike.

1. SHAKE SHACK

Famous for their juicy Angus beef burgers, crinkle cut fries and milkshakes, Shake Shack is easily one of the most highly-anticipated launches at Jewel. Marking the American chain's first outlet in South-east Asia, you can expect a really large throng of customers at the fine-casual restaurant's opening. Visitors can indulge in all of their top-selling items such as the ShackBurger, SmokeShack and Shack Stack, while looking forward to future menu items made specially for the Singapore market.

At Jewel Changi Airport #02-256, 78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666. Visit https://www.shakeshack.com/

READ ALSO: New York burger chain Shake Shack confirms first Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

2. TONITO

That feeling when you've just got to get your hands on some piping hot fish tacos or dig into some yummy pork ribs, preferably drizzled with a savoury glaze? We get it. And so does Tonito, where you can munch on delicious Latin American comfort food while enjoying a view of the World's Largest Indoor waterfall at Jewel.

At Jewel Changi Airport #02-248, 78 Airport Blvd Singapore 819666. Visit http://ola.kitchen/tonito/

3. EMACK & BOLIO'S

Leave your diets at the door, because Emack & Bolio's is coming to town. The rock-and-roll-inspired ice cream parlour offers tons of sinful ice-cream flavours such as fruit loops and melted marshmallow, every scoop stacked high in a crispy cone and then outrageously garnished with all sorts of goodies - from traditional sprinkles to frosted rice krispies. Not feeling it for ice cream? They've also got treats such as Ice Cream Pizza, froyo and smoothies, guaranteed to satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

At Jewel Changi Airport #B3-200, 78 Airport Blvd Singapore 819666. Visit http://www.emackandbolios.com/

4. A&W

It's been ten long years since the last A&W restaurant left our shores, but we so welcome it back when it 'debuts' at Jewel. While their signature Coney Dogs and A&W Root Beer floats are deserving of all the hype, we're extra pumped for the arrival of specially curated items from A&W stores around the globe. Japan's A&W Cream Cheese and Indonesia's Golden Aroma Chicken should be on your foodie passport.

Visit https://www.awrestaurants.com/

5. BURGER & LOBSTER

Superbly popular among Singaporean travellers at their branches in London and all over the globe, Burger & Lobster is the place to be whether you're weak for seafood, or just a lover of good ol' burgers. Seeing as fans of the chain rave endlessly about the Original Lobster Roll, B&L Burger and Black Bean Burger, we'd recommend making a beeline for them. Don't forget to leave a little wiggle room for sharing plates such as freshly shucked oysters, lobster croquettes and chilled lobster claws though.

Visit https://www.burgerandlobster.com/

6. BEAUTY IN THE POT

Calling all local hotpot junkies, you'll be glad to see a brand new Beauty In A Pot outlet emerge! Known to often be fully booked months ahead of time, visitors will soon be able to experience the restaurant's fresh seafood and meat options, along with its fragrant herbal broth flavours (especially its iconic beauty collagen broth) at Jewel Changi.

At Jewel Changi Airport #B2-224, 78 Airport Blvd Singapore 819666. Visit https://www.paradisegp.com/brand-beauty-in-the-pot/

7. PINK FISH

Pink Fish's unique concept has yet to be be introduced outside of its home country, Norway. But as Singaporeans move towards living green and eating clean, the restaurant's focus on producing food transparently and sustainably definitely fits the bill for the food scene here. Featuring options such as salads, wraps, burgers and poke bowls, each dish is built around the star - fresh, high-quality Norwegian salmon.

Visit https://www.pinkfish.no/sg/

8. THE ALLEY

The more the merrier, and that's especially true when it comes to bubble tea options. Originally from Taiwan, The Alley has spawned stores all over the globe from Seoul to Paris. The brand is famous for its range of Brown Sugar pearl milk tea, known as Deerioca, but we reckon its ultra-Instagrammable Aurora collection - featuring rainbow-coloured fruit tea in gorgeous bottles - will be bringing in the crowds too.

Visit http://www.thealley.world/

This article was first published in Her World Online.