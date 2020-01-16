Gut feeling: Everything you have to know about the stomach

The human stomach is surprisingly small when it's empty, "about the size of a person's palm", says Dr Paul Ng, a Hong Kong-based specialist in gastroenterology and hepatology.

Yet as everyone with a good appetite knows, the stomach is elastic and can expand to many times that size. "There are two openings in the stomach" Ng explains. "Sometimes when there is a blockage at the lower opening (pylorus), gastric outlet obstruction (GOO) can occur, in which the stomach becomes extremely distended. Even when that happens, people would vomit instead of having their stomach torn apart by the accumulation, so the stomach doesn't explode".

Dr Paul Ng is a Hong Kong-based specialist in gastroenterology and hepatology. PHOTO: Gleneagles Hong Kong

A gourd-shaped organ that sits between the oesophagus and the intestines, the stomach has an important role.

People who say they have a large appetite or they are overweight because they have a large stomach are deluding themselves. Once a person is an adult, the stomach doesn't change in size. "The intrinsic structure of the stomach is the same for both sexes," says Ng.

"But because males tend to have stronger abdominal wall muscles (the effect of testosterone), the male stomach is more securely placed in the belly. The motility (movement) of the stomach tends to be slower in females due to hormonal effects." Slow gastric motility can give rise to discomfort or nausea.

Stomach size doesn't govern what we eat - appetite and cravings do; some people feel full sooner, so they eat less. Stomach rumbling - or to identify it properly 'borborygmus' - is normal, it is produced by the movement of fluid and gas in the intestines.

Once swallowed, food takes about seven seconds to get to the stomach. A ball of food is called a bolus while in the oesophagus and upper gastrointestinal tract, and chyme when it's in the stomach. Smooth muscle tissue contracts in sequence to produce a peristaltic wave to help move the food through the digestive process.

The stomach is where food is broken down - partly by the stomach's mechanical action which grinds food to a paste. This grinding is assisted by gastric acid which is produced in large quantities - about three litres a day.

The acid is necessary to break down what we ingest, it's also helpful in fighting infection as it helps to kill off bugs that might enter the stomach.

The gastric acid includes industrial-strength hydrochloric acid, which could seriously damage human skin. So the stomach produces large quantities of mucous to cover and protect the stomach's millimetre thick lining, or mucosa.