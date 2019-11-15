Risk of cancer higher among seniors but treatment can offer more years with loved ones

Retiree Wong Kuan Sing, 74, is in high spirits after a recent holiday in Hunan, China.

Over hot coffee and snacks, he shares memorable stories of his trip, which included a visit to Zhangjiajie National Park, and Yangtze River cruise.

There was a time when Wong didn't think he'd live to take in breathtaking sights, what more the view of the spectacular Chinese national park, known for its breathtaking sandstone pinnacles that was the site of Hallelujah Mountains in James Cameron's sci-fi film, Avatar.

In 2010, Wong was diagnosed with Stage Three prostate cancer.

The news came as a shock, and the father of three thought he was near death.

"I felt very sad. The first person I thought about was my wife and how I would be leaving her alone. I had difficulty sleeping because I was so worried thinking about death," shares Wong, who found out he had cancer during a routine medical check-up.

He was in his 60s then, and was worried about battling cancer at that age. Wong was keen to undergo surgery, but doctors advised him to go for radiotherapy instead.