1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly

Foods toddlers shouldn't eat - what are they? Prevent your children from choking on food and from getting into grave danger by learning from this tragic story from the Philippines.

Jelly or gelatin is one of the foods that kids love. Unfortunately, however, it is found that eating this without enough caution can cause choking and put a child's health at risk. Last week a Facebook post went viral and caught the parents' attention. It is about a young boy who choked while eating gelatin.

According to a netizen who posted about what happened to the boy named Baby Adrian, it was around 5pm one afternoon when the boy ate gelatin. The boy then choked on the food and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was initially declared dead on arrival.

But almost half-an-hour later, the boy was revived and went into a coma for five days. But during those days the poor boy's body gradually gave in. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

FOOD TODDLERS SHOULD NOT EAT

Baby Adrian's story is just one of the sad and unfortunate incidents of deaths caused by choking on food. Food is essential in providing nutrients to our children but without proper knowledge on safety consumption, some foods can cause some great danger to their health.

So to prevent this, as parents, we need to be extremely careful of what we feed our children. Here is a simple guide that can help:

FOODS BABIES SHOULD NOT EAT (BETWEEN 6 TO 12 MONTHS):

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Raw corn

Whole cherry, berry o grapes

Pieces of hard vegetables and fruits

Uncooked dry fruits like raisins

PROTEINS

Whole or chopped nuts and nut butters like peanut butter

Hard or huge chunks of meat

Hotdog and sausages

Fish meat with fish bones

Chunks of cheese

GRAIN PRODUCTS

Cookies or granola bars

Potato, corn chips, pretzels and other chunks of snack foods

Crackers or breads with seeds, nut pieces and whole grain kernels

Chunks of rice or other grains

SWEETENED FOODS

Hard candies, jelly beans, caramels, gumdrops, lollipop or gummy candies

Chewing gum

Marshmallows

Gelatin

FOODS TODDLERS SHOULD NOT EAT (BETWEEN 12 TO 24 MONTHS):

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Carrot sticks

Whole pieces of grapes or cherry tomatoes

Big chunks of fruits and vegetables

PROTEINS

Whole nuts

Tough meat

Round hotdogs and sausages

Seeds

Peanut butter chunks

GRAIN PRODUCTS

Popcorn

Chips

SWEETENED FOODS

Chewing gum

Hard candies like lollipops

Gelatin