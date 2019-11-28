1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly

Foods toddlers shouldn't eat - what are they? Prevent your children from choking on food and from getting into grave danger by learning from this tragic story from the Philippines.
Jelly or gelatin is one of the foods that kids love. Unfortunately, however, it is found that eating this without enough caution can cause choking and put a child's health at risk. Last week a Facebook post went viral and caught the parents' attention. It is about a young boy who choked while eating gelatin.
According to a netizen who posted about what happened to the boy named Baby Adrian, it was around 5pm one afternoon when the boy ate gelatin. The boy then choked on the food and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was initially declared dead on arrival.
But almost half-an-hour later, the boy was revived and went into a coma for five days. But during those days the poor boy's body gradually gave in. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
FOOD TODDLERS SHOULD NOT EAT
Baby Adrian's story is just one of the sad and unfortunate incidents of deaths caused by choking on food. Food is essential in providing nutrients to our children but without proper knowledge on safety consumption, some foods can cause some great danger to their health.
So to prevent this, as parents, we need to be extremely careful of what we feed our children. Here is a simple guide that can help:
FOODS BABIES SHOULD NOT EAT (BETWEEN 6 TO 12 MONTHS):
FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
- Raw corn
- Whole cherry, berry o grapes
- Pieces of hard vegetables and fruits
- Uncooked dry fruits like raisins
PROTEINS
- Whole or chopped nuts and nut butters like peanut butter
- Hard or huge chunks of meat
- Hotdog and sausages
- Fish meat with fish bones
- Chunks of cheese
GRAIN PRODUCTS
- Cookies or granola bars
- Potato, corn chips, pretzels and other chunks of snack foods
- Crackers or breads with seeds, nut pieces and whole grain kernels
- Chunks of rice or other grains
SWEETENED FOODS
- Hard candies, jelly beans, caramels, gumdrops, lollipop or gummy candies
- Chewing gum
- Marshmallows
- Gelatin
FOODS TODDLERS SHOULD NOT EAT (BETWEEN 12 TO 24 MONTHS):
FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
- Carrot sticks
- Whole pieces of grapes or cherry tomatoes
- Big chunks of fruits and vegetables
PROTEINS
- Whole nuts
- Tough meat
- Round hotdogs and sausages
- Seeds
- Peanut butter chunks
GRAIN PRODUCTS
- Popcorn
- Chips
SWEETENED FOODS
- Chewing gum
- Hard candies like lollipops
- Gelatin
It isn't just about knowing what food is allowed and not allowed to be fed to children, but also the proper way and posture when feeding them to ensure your child's safety while eating. Make sure your child is seated upright and not lying in bed when being fed solids. Make sure he or she is sat properly on a chair of the same height or level as you. Avoid feeding your child in a stroller, in a car, or while inside a moving vehicle. Make sure the food being fed to your little one is properly cooked. And for babies, make sure their food is mashed or blended or in smooth and soft textures so that he or she will not find it difficult to swallow and digest. It is also important to know what to do when your child is choking and immediately bring him or her to the emergency clinic. This article was first published in theAsianparent.
