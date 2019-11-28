1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly

PHOTO: Facebook/Maricris Guan Gacul
theAsianparent

Foods toddlers shouldn't eat - what are they? Prevent your children from choking on food and from getting into grave danger by learning from this tragic story from the Philippines.

Jelly or gelatin is one of the foods that kids love. Unfortunately, however, it is found that eating this without enough caution can cause choking and put a child's health at risk. Last week a Facebook post went viral and caught the parents' attention. It is about a young boy who choked while eating gelatin.

According to a netizen who posted about what happened to the boy named Baby Adrian, it was around 5pm one afternoon when the boy ate gelatin. The boy then choked on the food and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was initially declared dead on arrival.

But almost half-an-hour later, the boy was revived and went into a coma for five days. But during those days the poor boy's body gradually gave in. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

FOOD TODDLERS SHOULD NOT EAT

Baby Adrian's story is just one of the sad and unfortunate incidents of deaths caused by choking on food. Food is essential in providing nutrients to our children but without proper knowledge on safety consumption, some foods can cause some great danger to their health.

So to prevent this, as parents, we need to be extremely careful of what we feed our children. Here is a simple guide that can help:

FOODS BABIES SHOULD NOT EAT (BETWEEN 6 TO 12 MONTHS):

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

  • Raw corn
  • Whole cherry, berry o grapes
  • Pieces of hard vegetables and fruits
  • Uncooked dry fruits like raisins

PROTEINS 

  • Whole or chopped nuts and nut butters like peanut butter
  • Hard or huge chunks of meat
  • Hotdog and sausages
  • Fish meat with fish bones
  • Chunks of cheese

GRAIN PRODUCTS

  • Cookies or granola bars
  • Potato, corn chips, pretzels and other chunks of snack foods
  • Crackers or breads with seeds, nut pieces and whole grain kernels
  • Chunks of rice or other grains

SWEETENED FOODS

  • Hard candies, jelly beans, caramels, gumdrops, lollipop or gummy candies
  • Chewing gum
  • Marshmallows
  • Gelatin

FOODS TODDLERS SHOULD NOT EAT (BETWEEN 12 TO 24 MONTHS):

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

  • Carrot sticks
  • Whole pieces of grapes or cherry tomatoes
  • Big chunks of fruits and vegetables

PROTEINS 

  • Whole nuts
  • Tough meat
  • Round hotdogs and sausages
  • Seeds
  • Peanut butter chunks

GRAIN PRODUCTS

  • Popcorn
  • Chips

SWEETENED FOODS

  • Chewing gum
  • Hard candies like lollipops
  • Gelatin

It isn't just about knowing what food is allowed and not allowed to be fed to children, but also the proper way and posture when feeding them to ensure your child's safety while eating.

Make sure your child is seated upright and not lying in bed when being fed solids. Make sure he or she is sat properly on a chair of the same height or level as you. Avoid feeding your child in a stroller, in a car, or while inside a moving vehicle.

Make sure the food being fed to your little one is properly cooked. And for babies, make sure their food is mashed or blended or in smooth and soft textures so that he or she will not find it difficult to swallow and digest.

It is also important to know what to do when your child is choking and immediately bring him or her to the emergency clinic.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

More about
parenting child Food and Drinks Lifestyle Children and Youth

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES