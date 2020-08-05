1 year without alcohol: How my life has changed

I made a pledge to myself 365 days ago: No alcohol for nine months in a bid to run a personal best at the 2020 Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, which was to have taken place in February.

I revamped my diet, turning to intermittent fasting and giving up dairy and red meat. I dropped 10kg (22lb) and whittled my body fat percentage down to 5.7, rediscovering my abs. I set about training relentlessly, clocking close to 100km (62 miles) a week.

At 37 years old it looked like I was destined to clock the best time of my life. As the marathon loomed in January, I was running at a low three-hour race pace, training under coach and physiotherapist Erwan Desvalois of Joint Dynamics.

There were worries the anti-government protests would see the race cancelled, but I was hopeful all the training and sacrifices I'd made would not go to waste.

And then we rang in 2020, a year none of us will forget. One lesson I've learned: Life does not draw in straight lines.

On Jan 25, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced the marathon was a no-go in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. I scrambled to find another testing ground, but races were cancelled one by one across the planet, along with other major sporting events.

I'd come home from a run the day I found out, and the shock had me believing it was all a lucid dream I would shake off with my morning coffee.

But January turned to February, and then March and April, and now we sit on the anniversary of the day I took on this challenge: May 6, 2019. Hong Kong's social distancing measures are easing, but the world is still on its knees from Covid-19.

There is a silver lining. I was not an alcoholic when I gave up drinking one year ago, but alcohol was definitely a regular part of my life: Beers after work, drinks on the weekend, and an occasional night out so crazy the next day was washed away in bed.

I'd started drinking in my late teens like pretty much everyone else. I drank in my 20s, and in my 30s. There probably weren't more than a few weeks in the past two decades when I didn't have alcohol in my system.

That added up to some staggering figures: Thousands of litres of cumulative alcohol, which is, in essence, a depressant drug named ethanol. My brain and body had got used to it, adapted to it, and started to rely on it.

After 20 years of regular alcohol use, cutting it out forced my brain to rewire itself.

Alcohol goes right to the brain's prefrontal cortex, the part of the mind that deals with complex cognitive behaviour, personality expression, decision-making and moderating social behaviour. After a few months of sobriety I started to notice some subtle changes in my emotional state.

I started having brief moments of happiness I couldn't explain, ones I used to get only by downing intoxicating liquors. Then during a long training session last summer, I hit the runner's wall, retreated off to the roadside and started crying. What was happening to me? In some ways I felt worse than when I'd started.

My brain started going on trips into the past. Old memories, relationships, things I had said and done, suddenly were all right there in front of me. It was incredibly ugly and disheartening, recounting and analysing a life that felt like organised confusion.

My confidence was shot. Without alcohol as a lubricant, I had to rely on my own personal resolve to carry conversations and feel relaxed. I was a mess. I couldn't fake it any more and I felt ready for a breakdown. But then after nine months, something else began to bubble to the surface.

My brain started clearing out the basement of my life. I made peace with some things I'd done, and that had happened to me.

My confidence returned, and I felt comfortable hanging out with people who were drinking when I wasn't. I'd stopped taking a "medication" I'd been on for 20 years, and the weaning process was coming to an end.

I don't know where I go from here. I wrestle with the word "sober" because I was not an alcoholic before I began this journey.

But drinking again, ever, seems a fool's errand. Life is far from perfect, especially now, and I still have good days and bad. But now, I own every aspect of my life. I do not fabricate happiness; I create it. I do not wash away pain and stress; I own up to it.

I'm still learning how to walk in these new shoes even a year after all this started. My marathon training is shot, but this new journey I'm on is even more enticing.

Given all the changes I went through in one year of not drinking, I wonder what might come after two? What might my life look like in middle age without pummelling my liver and vital organs with regular alcohol use?

What will life with no hangovers feel like? What will having quality sleep every night feel like after five years? What does ageing gracefully look like?

Life may not draw in straight lines, but there is always a road you can take. For me, heading off the beaten path has become 365 days of personal exploration, and counting.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.