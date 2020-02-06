10 beauty secrets from SQ girls to keep skin in tip-top condition

For SQ girls, having bad skin is a no-no but between jet-lag, stress and long hours, maintaining good skin can be challenging.

Here are some beauty habits cabin crew practice to keep their skin in top condition.

1. You are what you eat

Although there is very little scientific studies on how some food can affect skin adversely, it is thought that some foods like chilli, chocolate or oily foods can cause blemishes.

You can, however, improve skin condition with skincare supplements like collagen drinks, oral sunscreen and antioxidants.

2. Seek professional help

PHOTO: Pexels

Besides sticking to a regular skincare regimen, it’s also wise to visit a therapist once in a while to pamper skin.

With proper techniques and machinery, they’re able to help with clarifying pores or allowing skincare to penetrate deeper in order. It’s recommended that you visit one either monthly or bi-monthly.

3. Use makeup with skincare ingredients

Sometimes, skincare just isn’t enough to hydrate skin, and since makeup will sit on your skin for the bulk of the day, you might as well use those that offer skincare benefits.

4. Scrub-a-dub-dub

PHOTO: Pexels

With so much exposure to dry cabin air, skin can be prone to dry flakes which can cause three problems: they can accumulate and clog up pores, causing inflammation which leads to pimples, cause an overall dullness to the skin, and skincare won’t absorb as readily as it’s unable to penetrate skin properly.

Exfoliate skin gently at least once a week to slough off dull, dry skin. You can either use a physical scrub, or a chemical peel like AHA or BHA to remove dry flakes from the skin.

5. Pack skincare according to the weather

Packing skincare for winter in Europe can be dramatically different from a holiday in the Maldives. Check the weather and adjust your skincare accordingly.

If you are not willing to shell out money for a separate set of skincare just for a vacation, try incorporating boosters and oils into your existing skincare to boost hydration.

6. Pamper your skin

PHOTO: Pexels

Prolonged exposure dry cabin air, fatigue and jet lag can take a toll on the skin, and even if you’re not a frequent traveller, it doesn’t hurt to pamper skin with face masks.

Most hydrating masks are formulated to be suitable for everyday use, but don’t forget to clarify and exfoliate with a mud mask at least once a week.

7. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Cabin air is usually dehumidified which means it’s drying for the skin.

Ensuring that there is a good amount of moisture in the skin, and that it is protected from trans-epidermal water loss (meaning water that is lost through the skin) will go a long way in preventing dehydrated skin.

8. Lip balms for luscious lips

PHOTO: Pexels

SQ girls are known for their impeccable makeup, and that includes lipsticks which are often drying. Frequent application of lip balms will ensure that the pucker remains hydrated and free from unsightly dry flakes.

9. Sunscreen is a must

Depending on the flight, some flights may experience more than 12 hours of daylight and with that much sun exposure, protection against UV damage is imperative.

10. Always remove makeup before sleeping

It doesn’t matter whether it’s 2am in New York or 6pm in London, as long as SQ girls plan to hit the sack, the makeup must be thoroughly removed.

Depending on the flight time, SQ girls might’ve been wearing makeup for up to 16 hours before they reach the hotel and no matter how tired they are, they always make it a point to remove their makeup so that skin can be free of impurities.

