10 best deals this International Women's Day 2023

As we celebrate International Women's Day, a ton of shops in Singapore are celebrating with us.

Here's our round-up of the best International Women's Day 2023 deals and promotions, including 1-for-1 ice cream, 35 per cent off gems, and up to 60 per cent off massage chairs.

1. Häagen-Dazs: 1-1 scoops and buy 2 get 1 free pint

"Reuben Mattus made our flavours, but Rose Mattus made us famous." How's that for a new (sort of) tagline?

This International Women's Day, Häagen-Dazs is celebrating their female founder, Rose Mattus, who was one-half of the husband-and-wife duo behind the beloved ice cream brand.

Rose loved vanilla, so they've created a limited edition Founder's Favourite pint that you can get for free when you purchase two handpacked pints from any Häagen-Dazs shop.

If three pints is almost three pints too many, grab a buddy and head down to Häagen-Dazs shop to enjoy their buy one get one free scoop promotion from now till March 10.

Just be sure to get your ice cream before 5pm.

2. LiHo: 50 cents off all regular drinks

LiHo Tea is making International Women's Day sweeter by giving everyone (yes, men too!) 50 cents off all regular price drinks if you show up wearing pink.

Don the sweet shade and visit any LiHO Tea outlet from now to March 9 to enjoy this promotion.

Small catch: You do need to be a new or existing myLiHOTEA member. So if you aren't already a member, you'll need to sign up for a free membership.

3. Toastbox: Nanyang Kopi and teacake/curry puff at $3.80

From now till March 10, 2023, you can get a cup of Nanyang Kopi and a slice of teacake or curry puff at just $3.80 at Toast Box in celebration of International Women's Day.

The best part is that it's almost as no-frills as it gets-you don't need to sign up for any membership, just flash the Instagram post below to Toast Box staff at participating Toast Box outlets.

That's all of them except for the outlets at Singapore Press Holdings, Marina Bay Sands and Resort World Sentosa.

4. Poh Heng: 35 per cent off gems

This International Women's Day, Poh Heng Jewellery wants to tell all the ladies out there that you're a gem, and you deserve gems as brilliant as you.

The homegrown, well-known Singapore jewellery brand is offering 35 per cent off on a rainbow of gems, including sapphires, pearls, jades, and diamonds.

The limited-time sale starts on International Women's Day itself, March 8, 2023, but Poh Heng hasn't specified any end date.

5. Michael Trio: 15 per cent off tennis jewellery

For something shiny and sparkly this International Women's Day, head over to Michael Trio to get 15 per cent off their tennis jewellery from now till March 19, 2023.

Tennis jewellery refers to bracelets and necklaces that comprise a symmetrical chain of (usually) diamonds. It's an elegant, timeless look as a gift to yourself or the woman in your life.

6. OSIM: Up to 60 per cent off massage chairs and more

Pamper yourself with up to 60 per cent off massage chairs, uGlow beauty sets and more at OSIM.

If you aren't into their classic massage chairs and sofas, other interesting items in OSIM's International Women's Day promotions include a uThrone Gaming Massage Chair, uZap Body Vibration Exercise Board, and a uJolly Full Back Massager.

We're sinking deeper into our cushiony chairs just thinking about these.

7. Uniqlo: Free petite bouquet or tote bag with $60-80 min. spend

What we like about Uniqlo's International Women's Day specials is that they truly celebrate women with giveaway items for women, by women.

Head down to the Uniqlo Orchard Central flagship Store from March 10 to 12, 2023 to redeem a petite bouquet by floral designer Charlene Liang (min. $60 spend) or canvas tote bag designed by local female designer Alexa Ong (min. $80 spend).

You can also customise and print a T-shirt or tote bag with eight special designs by Alexa Ong, as part of the Fempowered UTme! Collection.

This is available at the Orchard Central flagship store as well as the Bugis+ one.

8. Anytime Fitness: Free trial pass

Ladies, if you've been thinking about hitting the gym but just never really got around to it, this is your chance to try it out for free.

From March 6 to 12, head down to Anytime Fitness (there are lots of branches all over the island) to try out the gym for free with a one-time trial pass.

If you decide the gym life is for you, don't forget to check out our list of the most affordable gyms in Singapore.

9. Eu Yan Sang: Various discounts on female health tonics and classic supplements

Did you know Eu Yan Sang has products specially for women during that time of the month?

Their Gold Label Bak Foong Series and Menoease Pills aim to help with menstrual cramps and other ailments, as well as support overall female health.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Eu Yan Sang's March promotions include their "For Her" health tonics as well as their flagship chicken essence and bird's nest. Ladies, it's time to nourish your body!

10. Make the most of your purchases with the UOB Lady's Card bonus points

This International Women's Day 2023, UOB gave women a gift too: an additional five UNI$ for every $5 on any of the following UOB Lady cards:

UOB Lady's Classic Card

UOB Lady's Platinum Card

UOB Lady's Solitaire Card

UOB Lady's Solitaire Metal Card

The usual rate is 10X UNI$ (or 20 miles) per $5 spent on your preferred category with no min. spend required.

You can choose from the categories Beauty & Wellness, Dining, Entertainment, Family, Fashion or Transport and Travel, and can also change it every quarter.

With these bonus points, you'll get 15X UNI$ (or 30 miles), capped at the following limits:

1,000 UNI$ for the UOB Lady's Classic Card or UOB Lady's Platinum Card

3,000 UNI$ for the UOB Lady' Solitaire Card or UOB Lady's Solitaire Metal Card

While this promotion won't last forever, it will run till February 29, 2024. So thank you UOB, for making International Women's Day 2023 feel like International Women's year.

ALSO READ: 9 ways to celebrate International Women's Day this year

This article was first published in MoneySmart.