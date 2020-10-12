10 Japanese-style homes to get inspiration from

The homeowners took inspiration from Japanese retail store Muji, and requested for finishes in mostly white and wood-look laminates.

The Ryokan Modern | Over a year in the making, we’ve getting ready to unveil this project that is a real labour of love.... Posted by UPSTAIRS_ on Saturday, September 14, 2019

This ryokan-like home for a family of four isn’t just beautiful, but also functional since the homeowners have young children.

This three-bedroom condo combines Japanese influences, a gentle colour palette inspired by one of Italy’s legendary printmakers, and a furniture collection from Scandinavian brands to create a cosy home with plenty of soul.

After living with a dark colour palette for many years, the homeowners of this three-storey cluster terrace home at Yishun tasked their nephew, Mikael Teh of Monocot Studio, with giving their home a much-needed revamp.

The new look is a bright and airy space influenced by the streamlined forms and light hues of Japanese design.

apartment at the solitaire interior styling @nagatsuyoshi build @ebcraftsmen photo @coolbeancake @aimes__ @johnstonlcs @studioperiphery Posted by Monocot on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Home for this couple in their early 30s, is a Japanese-style 1,000sqf four-room HDB BTO in Whampoa.

With the help of their interior designer from Studio Super Safari, they wanted to achieve the Japanese zen garden-inspired look, while having a cosy study area and sufficient wardrobe spaces in their home.

This Japanese zakka-concept abode – zakka meaning a mishmash of everyday objects to improve one’s life — was designed by the homeowner himself over the course of a year.

In this home, the designer chose to highlight Japanese aesthetics such as the use of light woods, simple lines, pared-down colours and the concept of wabi sabi, defined as ‘beauty in imperfection’.

The design team at Pencil Office was inspired by the use of simple wooden screens, commonly seen in traditional Japanese dwellings, to create a look that’s heavily focused on the light-coloured wood material.

The result is a home that epitomises the Japanese Minimalist look, with a modern twist.

Step into this HDB home and you’ll instantly be transported into a Japanese inn.Japanese designer Hiroaki Matsuyama, founder of Minorpoet, took inspiration from the traditional building technique of a Japanese home to design the spaces in this apartment.

