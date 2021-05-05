10 K-pop idols who rock fashion, from luxury to vintage to streetwear

K-pop idols are a source of inspiration for their fans in many areas of their lives, from their artistry to their make-up, lifestyles, and fashion.

Idols take the opportunity to wear the latest trends and releases from their favourite labels - from renowned designers to indie brands - when off duty, and, until the coronavirus pandemic shut them down, their concerts were showcases for their personal style.

When the health crisis put travelling and promotional tours on hold, Korean pop celebrities turned to social media to show off their fashion.

Many K-pop stars have their own personal Instagram accounts, and with complete control over the content they post online, some took the opportunity to share their favourite looks.

No matter your personal style, or whose music you are into, these 10 stylish K-pop idols are bound to inspire you.

1. Jennie from Blackpink

Jennie's style inspires millions.

An ambassador for Chanel, the Blackpink rapper not only likes the French luxury fashion house's traditional tweed sets but also its more casual pieces, such as logo tees, insignia jewellery, and branded cardigans.

She mixes elegant, tailored silhouettes with feminine garments, sportswear, and baggy pieces like no one else.

An expert at accessorising, the Blackpink member's passion for mixing and matching streetwear with haute couture is easy to see from her Instagram page.

2. Hyojong

The former Pentagon member is a true fashion icon.

He has his own take on menswear, pairing classics with vintage pieces, chunky jewellery, and sporty garments.

No one word can fully describe his style, but eclectic best sums it up.

With an unpredictable dress sense that embraces genderless, unisex streams, Hyojong sees fashion as a way to have fun and express himself.

He experiments with different fits, from head-to-toe oversized outfits to clothes with a punk vibe.

3. Jessica Jung

Former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung's feminine, boss lady, haute style puts her in the top ranks of the world's fashion icons.

Scroll through her Instagram account, and you soon she she has a particular love for layering statement outerwear over everyday fashion.

Her polished yet effortless style and passion for fashion motivated her to launch her own label, Blanc & Eclare, back in 2014, which is now available at 60-plus stores worldwide.

4. The8 from Seventeen

Xu Minghao, commonly known as The8, is one of those idols who can pull off everything and anything.

A fan of statement pieces, the Chinese singer, dancer, and songwriter is open to trying new things and even more to accessorising, using glasses, patches, hats, belts, jewellery, and bags as additions to most of his off-duty looks.

Somehow he manages to keep it simple and effortless while at the same time putting together eye-catching outfits in which baggy pants, streetwear, overalls, luxury brands, indie designers, and bold prints can all fit.

Such is his love of fashion that he generated his own hashtag, #8fashion, to tag his looks on social media.

5. Joy from Red Velvet

Considered one of the brightest representatives of K-pop, Joy's fashion choices combine sweet, flirtatious looks and vintage chic.

The singer and actress made her official fashion week debut in 2020 at a Michael Kors show, and she's been in the fashion industry spotlight since then.

She loves floral, tweed, plaid, and polka dot patterns from brands such as Gucci, Celine, Calvin Klein and Nerdy, and can be seen in everything from leather pants and tennis skirts to baggy tees and sundresses.

6. Kai from Exo

Considered a trailblazer for his bold, fearless fashion choices, Kai's style is all about experimenting.

To his fans, his oversized fits, top-notch layering, and dissonant accessories epitomise what's thrilling about contemporary Korean fashion.

On Instagram he shares looks from fashion campaigns and his daily outfits that play with layers, athleisure, and crop tops, one of his favourite fashion items.

Not for nothing did the Gucci global ambassador earn seventh place on GQ's Best-Dressed Men of 2020 list.

7. Sunmi

The former Wonder Girls member loves to share her edgy, playful looks on her Instagram account.

Sunmi's style blends feminine fashion with normcore accents, colourful prints, and luxury statement pieces.

She's a fan of experimenting with fabrics and textures, which is reflected in outfits that feature knits, embroidery, and tweed, as well as leather, latex, and lace.

They add an edge to her classical feminine look.

The focal point of her outfits is her exceptionally long legs, which she show offs by wearing mini dresses, short shorts, and long camisoles.

8. Key from SHINee

Key's been known as a fashion fan since very early on in his career.

He's a pro at styling luxury brands in a comfy, casual way, and with his sharp looks, he has always been a trendsetter in K-pop.

He often defines his style as genderless - he doesn't care for whom clothes were made if he sees potential in them.

9. Moonbyul from MAMAMOO

Moonbyul has a highly individiual style and follows her own rules regardless of the latest trends.

Her masculine fashion choices offer a new take on the "Tomboy" look.

Her style combines vintage and sporty garments with "boyfriend" pieces such as T-shirts, jeans, bomber jackets, suits, bucket hats, and tracksuits.

When Moonbyul wears designer brands, she usually chooses statement prints such as Burberry's plaid, Gucci's GG diamond pattern, or Louis Vuitton's Damier canvas.

10. Jay B from GOT7

For those into simple, classic style with a modern twist, Jay B's Instagram account will be an endless source of inspiration.

His looks often feature streamlined silhouettes with a normcore touch; blue denim, white shirts, leather jackets, and neutral colours abound.

He wears accessories such as necklaces, rings, berets, and piercings to complement his effortless looks, and he is constantly playing with his hair to add an edge.

In a sign of how seriously he takes his looks, the singer has been known to style his own photo shoots.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.