10 not-at-all-basic white shirts that are perfect for work and weekends

We’re not exaggerating when we say that there’s no life event where you cannot and should not be wearing a white shirt.

In fact, we’re going to list a few: A job interview, your first and last day of work, boozy brunches, quick errands in Bedok, sunset chilling in Bali, your bff’s wedding… we could go on but you get our drift. White shirts are just about perfect.

Here are 10 white shirts that are diverse in shapes and styles to give you even more options. Some are billowy and some will take you to the boardroom, but the one thing you will enjoy about them is their comfort and price points. Scroll on for our favourites below $200.

1. Oversize cotton shirt, $49.90 from Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Play on translucency to add a touch of sexiness to your wardrobe. Show off your favourite lace bralette underneath the sheer cotton shirt or opt simply for a bandeau top. You could wear it unbuttoned to show off your swimsuit and sun-kissed tan as you head to the beach or yacht party.

2. Cotton shirt, $29.95 from H&M

PHOTO: H&M

An oversized silhouette is perfect to hide the bulge you get after a celebratory night of feasting. Moreover, the straight-cut silhouette ensures that the shirt doesn’t look shabby nor slouchy so that you can still maintain a semblance of professional that won’t get you in trouble with your boss.

For parties, why not pair it with a sequin high-waisted skirt and wear the shirt french tucked?

3. Scotch & Soda belted shirt, $115.90 from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

Even if you don’t have the so-called “ideal” perfect hourglass body type, you can still fake it with this shirt. Thanks to the belt, you can adjust how cinched you want to look. We recommend leaving the shirt untucked to show off the fitted shape and pair it with a sleek pair of cigarette trousers and black heels.

4. In Patch shirt, $105 from Wai Yang

PHOTO: Wai Yang

White shirts can tend to look overly stuffy and serious – not an image you want to have if you’re in a creative industry or want to look approachable on Friday date. This printed longline design by a Singapore-based designer Wai Yang adds a punch of visual interest while keeping it spiffy and modern.

5. Robbie cotton twill shirt, $179 from In Good Company

PHOTO: In Good Company

Longline meets oversized meets high-low hemline – the simple trifecta you need for an unconventional workhorse white shirt. There are many ways you can style this.

You could go with a statement belt, like the Loewe Obi, wear it french tucked to show off the length or wear it untucked for a more relaxed look with wide-legged pants and wedges.

6. Smock waist double pockets top in white, $34 from Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

For those we reminisce on your good ol’ schooling days, this Pomelo white shirt is how you can pay homage to the schoolgirl look without being too literal. But if you want to channel a more street style edge, try pairing this with camo cargo trousers and chunky dad sneakers.

7. Sheila Balloon sleeve button down shirt, $41.90 from Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love Bonito

On first glance, this might look like just a simple plain white shirt – nothing wrong with that, but you know you are here for more when you clicked into this story. If you take a closer peek at the sleeves, you’ll notice a slight balloon sleeve. Less is more and the devil is in the details with this piece.

Finish with pencil skirts for work or a pleated number for off-days.

8. Karl Lagerfeld concealed front shirt, $171 from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

We love the almost tomboyish quality of this Karl Lagerfeld number, in part thanks to its straight silhouette. Another detail we love is the black buttons that run down the shoulders and threading that frames the hems of the shirts. Complete the look with denim jeans and dainty earrings.

9. Cotton shirt dress with draped layers, US$125 (S$174.05) from Cos

PHOTO: Cos

A shirt dress by any other name would still be a shirt. Besides of course wearing it as a shirt, you can juxtapose the length by pairing it with bicycle or bermuda shorts. You could also opt for a maxi skirt or long pants to create a boho-meets-streetwear look. We suggest finishing either look with strappy sandals.

10. Mango ruffled cotton shirt, $59.90 from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

This Mango iteration is another example of how a simple detail addition can make a world of wonders to earn you style points from your colleagues and friends. Don’t be afraid to embellish the outfit with a gold choker or silver pendant to bring contrast to the ruffled trim.

This article was first published in Her World Online.