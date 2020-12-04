10 practical Christmas gift ideas for working women

We all have that one friend or partner who spends the whole day working long hours — striving for excellence and relentlessly pursuing their own goals.

Now if you know anyone that comes to mind, or if you are that person, then we’ve got the perfect list of gifts for you to consider giving this holiday. If you’re looking for something that’s useful, practical and thoughtful, here are some gift ideas that are great for her to tackle her to-do list.

1. WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones, $549

PHOTO: Sony

Working from home can be quite the struggle if you constantly have to deal with the distractions that might shift you out of focus. Your best bet? Consider investing in a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to keep the noise out while ensuring distractions are at a bare minimum.

2. 2021 A5 bonded leather weekly diary blush, $49.99

PHOTO: Kikki.K

If she’s one who’s always packed with things to do and events to attend to, giving her a personal planner would be the best gift. Not only can she jot down important to-do tasks but it also keeps her organised for the year ahead.

3. Fast charging station for multiple devices, $106.33

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Phone, iPad, you name it. If she’s always on her devices, this handy fast-charging station is a lifesaver if she’s always running low on battery.

4. Apple Watch Series 6, $599

PHOTO: Apple Singapore

If she’s always on the go or if she’s looking to boost her activity levels from not exercising for the entire week, you might want to consider investing in a trusty Apple Watch.

Equipped with smart apps and features, the Apple Watch is great to keep her on track and on her feet. Besides, she can also receive notifications from her phone so she doesn’t miss a thing!

5. Goodview household laptop stand, $28.38

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Constantly find yourself slouching over while working from home on your laptop? Ah, the unfortunate reality of the typical office grind. To ease the strain on your neck and eyes, laptop stand like this number helps to reduce strain on your neck and keep your screen at eye level.

6. Goodyear full size back support pillow, $50.60

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Speaking of posture, if you know someone who’s chained to the desk all day and complains about chronic lower back pain, try this.

7. Ember mug, $169

PHOTO: Ember

It’s more than just your cup of tea. The Ember Mug is a smart mug that allows you to set a temperature for your drink so it isn’t too hot or too cold.

8. Saint Laurent shopping tag, $2,370

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

A sturdy yet versatile tote bag that’s big enough to carry your laptop and all your other essentials. It’s also very versatile so you can pair it with any outfit for any occasion.

9. Tornado cactus, $68

PHOTO: The Garden Store

If you’re a plant novice, consider getting a cactus. This small, robust plant requires very little survive and is great especially for those who are looking for a low-maintenance option that also adds some greenery to their workspace.

10. Woody monitor riser stand & desk organiser, $22.90

PHOTO: Style Degree Singapore

Nothing beats a desk organiser like this to spruce up your workspace. With this organiser, you’ll find compartment and holders, with an elevated design which also allows you to slot your keyboard in.

This article was first published in Her World Online.