10 smart things to do with your microwave aside from reheating leftovers

For years, the microwave has remained one of the most useful kitchen appliances to have. Whether at home, in the office or even in universities, microwaves come in handy as a practical way to reheat meals.

But that's not the only thing they can do.

Here are 10 other things your microwave can do as listed by Reader's Digest Asia:

IN-HOME INCUBATOR

Certain foods like hard-boiled eggs, rice, processed meat and chicken should not be reheated in the microwave.

However, according to Ron Shimek, president of appliance repair service Mr. Appliance, the insulated and airtight space of the microwave can help maintain the freshness of your meals for over one hour.

So, if you can't dig into your food right away, place it in the microwave and then close the door.

QUICK DISINFECTING

From cooking utensils and cutting boards to dirty sponges, microwaves can disinfect them in no time.

"Simply place the sponge into a bowl of water with vinegar and place it on high power for approximately a minute," Shimek said.

Placing utensils and other equipment that fit into the microwave for a while will also keep them clean.

HELPS PEEL GARLIC CLOVES