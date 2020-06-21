10 stylish decor bargains for your living room

There’s nothing like dreaming up a stylish living area for enjoying family time or hosting your friends and loved ones.

If you’re looking to spruce up your living room but have a budget to stick to, we’ve scoured online shopping platforms for tasteful buys to add to your shopping cart.

1. FOREST eco living creative natural wood bench, $180 to $440

PHOTO: Lazada

Crafted with natural wood, this bench can bent, stretched or curved to fit your space and around furniture pieces. Plus, its unique design statement is bound to be a conversation starter.

For pre-order only, with a lead time of four to seven weeks.

2. VHIVE Doris 3 seater sofa free Berlin coffee table, $595

PHOTO: Shopee

Introduce this tufted sofa in a rich blue hue for a bold dose of colour and elegance in your living room; its structured shape adds modernity to your interiors, too.

For more bang for your buck: you’ll get a coffee table together with your purchase!

3. Velvet ottoman, $134.25 – $186.75

PHOTO: Shopee

Whether for your foyer or as an additional seat for when you have company over, this plush ottoman is set to bring a dash of glamour to your space.

4. Valkyrie modern luxury TV console , $180 to $280

PHOTO: Valkyrie

This stylish TV console marries form and function with plenty of storage space, a gorgeous blue hue and svelte metallic legs that turn up the luxe factor.

5. Modern resin monkey floor lamp, $75.99

PHOTO: Lazada

If you’re after a quirky addition to your home, look no further than this adorable chimp to light your way.

6. Shaggy Soft Faux Sheepskin Rug, $16 to $68

PHOTO: Lazada

Rugs don’t just define your living room, they lend extra cosiness and a lived-in appeal to your abode.

This faux sheepskin piece adds texture and oozes a casual-luxe vibe without breaking the bank.

7. Howard Elliott 39028 Aster Mirror , $ 88.75

PHOTO: Amazon

Want to dress up your entryway or a bare wall? For an eye-catching statement, this mirror gets our thumbs up.

8. Metal round end table, $ 61.43 to $63.67

PHOTO: Amazon

Major furniture like your sofa are the statement pieces in your living room but don’t forget about the accents.

This gleaming end table with a sleek minimalist design adds polish to any space.

It comes with foldable legs and can be easily stowed away when not in need or when you’re cleaning.

9. Ficus Lyrata Artificial Plant (90cm), $68

PHOTO: Lazada

Any bare, unused or awkward corners can be easily refreshed with a large plant.

But if you have more of a black thumb when it comes to caring for plants, consider an artificial one instead.

10. Modern Home Wall Clock, $ 36.85

PHOTO: Lazada

This minimalist clock with graphic numerals gives your shelf, console or the wall a chic up-to-the-minute upgrade.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.