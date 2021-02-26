10 tips to help babies learn Mandarin at home

They always say that learning a second language comes easiest when you start young. But as parents, we don’t always know the best way to do this. A tutor can help, but it might only be something we think about after Junior starts primary school.

Caryn Lim, the founder of recently set up Bao Bao Home Tutor , wants to change that mindset. “We believe that babies are born with the ability to learn within the first year, and in the first few years of their lives, it is critical for language learning,” she says.

“Babies have different developmental pace and learning styles,” explains Caryn, and having a tutor or teacher over at home in a familiar environment may make it easier for your child to learn faster.

Curious to know how you can help your little one start picking up Mandarin or a second language? Here are 10 great tips.

1. Exagerate

Use exaggerated body language and interesting expressions when interacting with babies. This will help to attract their attention.

2. Respond

Observe your babies’ reactions and continue the “conversation” accordingly. This will help to encourage their participation.

3. Repetition

Repeat the sounds that they make with funny and interesting expressions.

4. Make use of songs and actions

Use children songs and nursery rhymes with lots of movement to keep them interested. Limit exposure to songs and rhymes. Be careful of overstimulation which may tire your baby out and be counterproductive.

5. Accommodate your babies' interests

Follow their cues. Make what they are interested in a talking point.

6. Ask and answer questions

Use interactive and simple question and answer (Q&A) to engage them and reinforce their understanding.

7. Tell them a story

Story time in the evening is a great habit to cultivate. Read slowly and try to make the baby understand your pronunciation.

8. Make Mandarin part of your day

Try to incorporate the use of Chinese language in your daily routine with the baby as this is a great opportunity for verbal communication. For example, when giving the baby water, you could say “drink water” in Chinese. Begin with words, then progress to phrases, then finally sentences and paragraphs.

9. Use gestures and objects to communicate

From the age of 9 months, babies are able to follow their parents’ fingers and look at objects. You can make use of their ability to enrich the communication between you and the baby. This is a great way to improve your child’s cognitive understanding, social and expression skills.

10. Don't over-correct your baby

Let the baby say whatever he or she wants to say. Even if they cannot pronounce the word clearly, they should not be fearful to speak it. Reward the baby by offering help if needed.

