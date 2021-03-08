10 ways you've been exercising without even realising it

For decades, researchers assumed you needed to break a sweat – or at least raise your heart rate for a prolonged period – for an activity to count as exercise.

However, new research suggests activities like lifting shopping bags and walking up the stairs can help with weight management and actually count toward recommended exercise guidelines. YAY! That’s good news for those of us who absolutely hate exercising.

Here are ten activities that sneak exercise into your daily routine while also crossing things off your to-do list:

1. Shopping

PHOTO: Pexels

Whether you’re buying groceries or a new pair of shoes, shopping means walking, and walking burns calories (we’re talking upwards of 200 calories per hour).

You can get an even better workout by parking far from the store’s entrance and avoiding elevators and escalators. Bonus: Try two stairs at a time to really get things moving.

2. Cleaning the house

Vacuuming, sweeping, or Swiffering is good for 150 calories per hour. So turn on some tunes and blast away those dust bunnies (and a few extra cals). Next time you do laundry, pick up the basket and twist your torso from side to side for a few reps – you’ve just snuck in a quick oblique workout.

3. Cooking

PHOTO: Pexels

Working in the kitchen – everything from chopping veggies to washing pots and pans — burns around 75 calories in 30 minutes. Ditch the electric mixer and stir batters by hand to give your arm muscles some extra loving.

4. Sitting

Before you roll your eyes, we aren’t trying to say you’re going to get healthy sitting down all day long. But there are things you can do while parked in a chair to get in a bit of exercise.

Try lifting your shoulders to your ears. Next, tighten your core, squeeze your butt, and let the muscle toning begin.

5. Washing your car

PHOTO: Pexels

Washing your car can burn 135 calories in 30 minutes. Add in a few sets of calf raises to reach the roof of the car and a few sets of squats to wash the tires – you’ll get in a quick leg workout while making your car shine.

6. Commuting

Get off the bus or train one stop early to go the extra mile – literally. Extra credit: Walk along the curb to improve balance and work your core (safety first, though).

7. Walking around Singapore

PHOTO: Pexels

Even if you’re not on vacation, you can play tourist in your own hometown or somewhere not too far away.

Make it a point to walk around to museums or new places, not only will you challenge yourself physically, but you’ll get a great night’s sleep as a result.

8. Babysitting

Playing with kids gets you moving in a unique way that doesn’t feel like exercise. Jumping rope, hula hooping, and playing hopscotch or tag are all great ways to ‘exercise’ without going to the gym. All of them force you to move quickly, and often you have to be agile.

9. Sex

PHOTO: Pexels

Go ahead and get it on with your husband. According to the journal PLOS One, sex burns 3.1 calories a minute in women and 4.2 calories a minute in men – about half of what is burned in a regular cardio exercise such as jogging.

Although it may not be a replacement for the gym, sex can still add to your aerobic workouts.

10. Standing

Exercise in a subtle while you get your work done at the office with a standing desk. We all know sitting kills, so fix your posture, strengthen your legs, and spend the day being more productive with a standing desk. It encourages more movement and is better for you body.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.