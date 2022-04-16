12-day cycling road trip taught 6-year-old boy resilience, his Hong Kong dad says

When Jason Kei took his son on a round-the-island cycling tour of Taiwan over Easter in 2019, he did not expect to have to fix a flat tyre on the very first day.

The Hong Kong native and father of four had organised the trip around the Chinese island as a kindergarten graduation gift for his eldest son, Colin - then aged six.

They spent over an hour that day making repairs, with Jason removing and replacing the rear wheel and Colin pumping up the new tyre.

For the next 11 days, the pair rode 60km to 90km every day, in sunshine and rain. They weathered challenges, including a flare-up of Kei's old knee injury, slippery highways in drizzling rain, and constant fatigue.

"I wanted to develop my son's problem-solving skills and his ability to cope with adversity and difficulties," Kei says.

"Cycling also allows children to train up their muscles and balancing skills, broaden their horizons and explore more possibilities."

During the trip, Colin even learned how to wash his own clothes at the end of an exhausting day.

Cycling together has helped his family bond, and Kei encourages other Hong Kong parents to motivate their kids to take up outdoor activities.

"A bicycle is a means, not an end," he says. "Kids can develop grit, resilience, perseverance and a sense of responsibility at a very young age through cycling."

Kei and his son Colin in Taiwan in 2019. PHOTO: Courtesy of Jason Kei

Kei earned an MBA at the Chinese University of Hong Kong over a decade ago, and has worked in retail, logistics and business development companies.

He had always thought about starting his own company, and that opportunity came knocking eight years ago.

In 2014, Kei was shopping for a bicycle for his niece but found it difficult to find a suitable children's model. Educational resources for family cycling were also scarce.

This spurred him to start Jollymap, a store that sells bicycles and gear, and offers information about cycling and other family-friendly outdoor activities.

"Our mission is to create a happy childhood through family outings," Kei says.

Hong Kong parents are usually too busy to spend time with their children outdoors, he says. Even when they take them to parks, they often do not know what to do with them there.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the hours Hong Kong children have spent on outdoor activities have been slashed by 30 per cent. Their weekly time spent playing fell by a quarter, according to a 2021 survey conducted by Hong Kong charity Playright, founded in 1987 to promote children's participation in age-appropriate recreational activities.

Cycling with the family is relatively simple, and gives the sense of travelling even when you're unable to leave the city.

In 2021, stuck in Hong Kong because of the pandemic, Kei arranged a 10-day camping tour to mark his son Martin's graduation from kindergarten; he was also turning six. They travelled to "the ends of the earth" in the city, from the Po Toi Islands in the south to Tai O in the west, from the water treatment plant in Sheung Shui in the north and finally to Tung Ping Chau in the east.

Kei has compiled a list of family-friendly cycling routes across Hong Kong that are not affected by social-distancing restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. He encourages parents to shrug off the fear of the pandemic and take kids out.

"Don't panic," Kei says. "Kids love the outdoors. It's in their nature and you have to respond to their needs."

Cycling together can help parents and kids stay physically and mentally active. Embracing nature is also healthier than staying indoors glued to electronic devices.

"Cycling brings a sense of mastery when you overcome difficulties along the road," says Kei. "Developing balancing skills gives you a feeling you can't get from studying indoors."

Research supports Kei's theory. Cyclists can get a "high" - when they start pedalling, the brain gets a spike of the happy hormone serotonin and other chemicals. After a ride, serotonin levels remain high, so the cyclist's upbeat mood persists for longer.

Kei was not always a fan of cycling. But through his children's experience, he realised that cycling could be fun and a good way to get active.

And in getting the family to cycle together, he wants to remind his kids that, no matter what difficulties they encounter, he is always there for them, and that they should not be afraid of trying and failing.

"The lessons they learn through cycling will become lifelong ones that will support their growth. Those characteristics are crucial in their daily lives but can't be nurtured in a classroom," Kei says.

If they have had a happy childhood, a person can usually manage to overcome difficult moments later in their lives.

Once, when Colin was preparing for a challenging primary school exam, he asked his father to print out two photos from their cycling tour of Taiwan, and posted them on his desk. They helped cheer Colin up - and boost his self-confidence.

Kei's healthy lifestyle and positive attitude have affected not only his children, but other fathers who have attended his shop's parenting seminars.

After the round-the-island trip in Taiwan, Kei asked parents with similar experiences to share their stories, and that seminar attracted more fathers than mothers.

"In Hong Kong, mothers mostly do the parenting, but many fathers actually hope to find their role in parenting," Kei says. "After the seminar, at least two other fathers also took their kids cycling around the island. Fathers see there's something they can do as well."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.