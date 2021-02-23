15 best hir, skincare and makeup tools that are worth the splurge

Be your own beauty expert with the latest and greatest gadgets and devices . You’ll be amazed by the results you can achieve without leaving home because looking your best is a whole lot easier when you have the help of these super hair, skincare and makeup tools.

1. Folding lash comb

PHOTO: Lookfantastic Singapore

Comb and separate your lashes after applying mascara with this folding lash comb from Tweezerman ($20 from Lookfantastic Singapore).

2. Lash and brow dye kit

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

Define brows by tinting them a darker shade with the Brush-In Lash and Brow Dye Kit from 1000Hour.

3. High quality brush kit

PHOTO: Lazada Singapore

Master your makeup with a set of high-quality brushes such as this full five-piece The Essential Brush Kit from Bobbi Brown.

4. Hairstyling

PHOTO: Dyson

Style your hair in less time and with greater ease with the Dyson Airwrap Styler.

5. Brows

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

Keep your brows tidy and fill in gaps with a pen that creates hair-like strokes with Benefit Cosmetics’ Brow Grooming Tweezer and Brush ($35), and Brow Microfilming Pen ($44).

6. Foundation

PHOTO: iHerb Sg

Achieve a flawless-looking foundation with Real Techniques’ Miracle Complexion Sponge.

7. Lashes

PHOTO: Mavala Switzerland

Make your eyes look bigger by curling your lashes at home with Mavala Switzerland’s Eyelash Curler.

8. Face

PHOTO: Omnilux

Relax or multi-task while this lightweight, portable LED Omnilux Contour Mask (US$395) works on reducing lines and firming your skin using red and infrared wavelengths of light.

9. Face

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

Massage your face while stimulating collagen production and reducing the appearance of lines with Finishing Touch’s Flawless Contour Vibrating Rose Quartz Facial Roller and Massager.

10. Eyes

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

Use Dr. Dennis Gross’ SpectraLite EyeCare Pro LED Device for three minutes a day to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles under your eyes.

11. Hair removal

PHOTO: Remington

If you have brown or darker body hair, Remington I-Light Smooth Sense IPL Hair Removal System will give you up to 94 per cent fewer hairs after just three treatments.

12. Skin

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

This mighty Trinity Mini from NuFace stimulates the deeper tissues and muscles and improves the definition, tone, and texture of skin.

13. Skin

PHOTO: Selfridges

Turn this LED light therapy called LightStim for Wrinkles on and it will stimulate your skin’s ability to produce collagen and elastin.

14. Face

PHOTO: Amazon Singapore

Lift, sculpt, and contour your skin at home with ZIIP’s Beauty Nanocurrent and Microcurrent At-Home Facial Device ($711.03 from Amazon Singapore).

15. Acne

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

Target acne-causing bacteria with this smart device from Foreo called the Espada Acne-Clearing Blue Light Pen ($209 from Sephora Singapore). It uses the dual power of blue LED light and T-Sonic pulsations.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.