1kg whole cakes for $28 at PrimaDeli

Good news for October babies! PrimaDeli is selling 1kg whole cakes at only $28 to celebrate their 28th birthday this year.

Different flavours will be featured each week, starting with Fruit Paradise and Blackforest Classic cakes this week.

The cakes are available for walk-in purchase and pre-order, via self-collection only. Keep a lookout on PrimaDeli's Facebook page for other flavours that will be released weekly.

We're turning 28 this October, and no celebration will be complete without cakes! 🍰 To thank you for your support,... Posted by PrimaDeli on Monday, October 5, 2020

Deal ends: Oct 25

