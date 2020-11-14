20 free things to do in Hong Kong (SG-HK travel bubble)

The Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble has got us excited, and here’s 20 best things to do in Hong Kong for you to start planning your holiday itinerary!

Both Hong Kong and Singapore are island city-states that depend very much on international travel to stay afloat. With the Covid-19 situation at its low, these two island city-states have decided to resume international travel , creating one of the first air travel bubbles for tourism in Southeast Asia.

That being said, most of the world is still reeling in the economic aftershock of Covid-19, and as such, wallets might be tight. Travelling is as expensive as you make it to be, so here’s 20 best things to do in Hong Kong that’s completely free!

1. Take in the Atmosphere at Kowloon’s Many Street Markets

PHOTO: Discover Hong Kong

Chances are, this is your very first mental image of Hong Kong, mostly thanks to Hollywood movies. Yes, it’s a market with lots of shops to buy from, but look at it this way – you’re now getting to see in person what’s been shown in a movie. Nothing could ever beat the bustling vibes being in Kowloon’s markets, experienced in person.

Address: Temple St, Jordan, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 2pm – 11pm

2. Visit Wong Tai Sin Temple in Kowloon

Wong Tai Sin Temple is one of the top tourist attractions in Hong Kong because of its “what you wish, is what you will get” reputation, via fortune telling. It’s a Taoist temple, so if you’re Taoist, you can definitely go there to pray; if you’re not, just enjoy the heritage, history and culture that the temple has to offer.

Address: 2 Chuk Yuen Rd, Chuk Un, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 7:30am – 4:30pm

3. Tour Around the Walled City in Kowloon

The Walled City has a lot of history behind it, starting out as a Chinese military fort, before becoming an ungoverned and densely populated Chinese enclave brought about by World War II. It was mostly demolished in 1994, however, parts of it such as the yamen building and remnants of its southern gates remain for viewing. Definitely check this out if you’re a history nerd.

Address: Carpenter Rd, Kowloon City, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 6:30am – 11pm

4. Find Your Favourite Hong Kong Celebrity at Avenue of Stars

If you grew up watch a lot of Hong Kong TVB dramas or action movies, the Avenue of Stars is the one to visit. Much like Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, there are over 100 plaques and hand imprints of celebrities and other film industry professionals. Notable celebrities at the Avenue of Stars include Jackie Chan, Jet Li, and Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh!

Address: 3號 Hoi Bun Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 24 hours

5. Take Panoramic Shots of Hong Kong on Victoria Peak

More affectionately known as “The Peak”, Victoria Peak, or Mount Austin, this vantage point offers a stunning view of Hong Kong and the surrounding land and waterscapes. It also has an elevation of 554 metres, so you’ll want to put on a pair of very comfortable hiking shoes and have lots of water ready. Also, be sure to get up early because it gets really crowded during sunset, if you’re all about the view.

Address: The Peak, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 24 hours

6. Be dazzled by the Symphony of Lights at Victoria Harbour

If you’re into cityscapes, you’ll want to visit Victoria Harbour. Offering an incredible view of Hong Kong’s waterfront, it’s one of the must-sees and must-gram places to show that “I’ve been here, done that”. There’s a light show at 8pm every day, which is another welcome addition to your cityscape photo.

Address: Admiralty, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 8pm everyday

7. Walk along the historic Hollywood Road

Hollywood Road is one of the major roads to be built in Hong Kong, where its formation enabled trade to happen in its early days. As such, there are many antique and trinket shops along it, as well as the historic Central Police Station and The Union Church, both of which were built in the 1800s. It’s definitely a trip down memory lane!

Address: Hollywood Road, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 24 hours

8. Visit Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage & Arts While You’re On Hollywood Road

The historic Central Police Station on Hollywood has since been converted into the Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Arts. There are lots of programmes going on any given day, ranging from heritage and contemporary art, to lifestyle and performances. Find the full list of programmes on their website here .

Address: 10 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 10am – 11pm

9. Make Your Way to Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre

While you’re museum hopping, why not head over to the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre? It’s Hong Kong’s version of Singapore’s National Gallery, with evergreen exhibitions featuring every part of Hong Kong’s history. It’s also built on what used to be the British Army’s Whitfield Barracks.

Address: Haiphong Road Kowloon Park, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm

10. Head to Hong Kong Space Museum If You’re Bored of History

This egg-shaped dome on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront houses Hong Kong’s Space Museum, dedicated to everything astronomical (not the other pseudoscience!) and extraterrestrial. While the Egg Theatre is closed for renovations until 2021, the exhibition halls remain open for you to explore the wonders of the universe. For free.

Address: 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 1pm – 9pm

11. Enjoy The Cool Autumn Breeze in Victoria Peak Gardens

Did you know that over 60 percent Hong Kong’s land is natural terrain? That’s the reason why Hong Kong is full of skyscrapers and high-rise buildings; it’s to accommodate the population amidst the hilly or mountainous terrain. If you’re not feeling super fit or adventurous, the Victoria Peak Gardens is an amazing way to get the best of both concrete and natural jungles.

Address: Mount Austin Rd, The Peak, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 24 hours

12. Marvel at Nan Lian Gardens' Beauty

If you’ve always wanted to live out your historical Chinese drama fantasy, you have to go to Nan Lian Gardens. It’s a classical Chinese garden in Diamond Hill, Hong Kong, where it’s designed in the Tang Dynasty era. Look forward to hills, water features, trees, rocks and wooden structures for the ‘gram!

Address: Fung Tak Rd, Diamond Hill, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 7am – 9pm

13. See Over 70 Species of Birds at the Edward Youde Aviary

Just above Hong Kong Park lies the totally free Edward Youde Aviary, where you can see over 70 species of birds. Of course, it being an aviary means that it has to have suitable trees, plants and other greenery for birds to perch on, so it’s a perfect nature retreat. Plus, it’s also just outside the city, which means easy access for everyone.

Address: 7 Kennedy Rd, Central, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 9am – 5pm

14. Watch a Free Film at the Hong Kong Film Archive

Hong Kong prides itself for being one of Asia’s cultural centre, and it’s no surprise that it has an archive of films to show its visitors. Head over to Hong Kong Film Archive to enjoy free screenings of Hong Kong movies, and if you’re lucky, there might be an exhibition as well!

Address: 50 Lei King Road, Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 10am – 5pm, closed on Tuesdays

15. Hike Up the Dragon’s Back

Hong Kong isn’t short of mountainous terrain, so it’s only natural that there are lots of nature-related activities to go on. The Dragon’s Back is one of the most scenic hikes to go on, where it offers amazing views of the Hong Kong peninsula and its cityscape.

Address: Shek O, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 24 hours

16. Get Lost in Chungking Mansions

Think of Chungking Mansions as your all-in-one urban stop because its home to a mix of low-rent apartments and guesthouses, electronics shops, money changers, clothing stores, mobile phone stores and best of all, diverse cuisines. There’s all sorts of cuisines, from Chinese to Indian, to Pakistani, and even African, as well as Middle Eastern restaurants there!

Address: Chungking Mansion, 36-44 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 24 hours

17. Take in the View at IFC Mall Observation Deck

IFC, or International Financial Centre, consists of two buildings, the mall and the office building. The observation deck is located in the mall building, on the 55th floor. The view it offers overlooks the Victoria Harbour and nearby ferry terminal, and if you go at around 8pm, you can catch the view of the light show from above. Of course, it being free, it tends to get crowded, so avoid peak hours.

Address: 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

18. Sun Out at Tai Long Wan

Tai Long Wan is one of the most beautiful beaches in Hong Kong, alongside Sai Wan, Ham Tin, and Tung Wan beaches. They’re all on the same bay, but the hike to this particular one is 3km. If you don’t care enough to hike, you’ll have to get there via speedboat, but make sure you have enough working knowledge of Cantonese, or have a friend that can speak Cantonese.

Address: 6VCP+73 Lantau Island, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 24 hours

19. Stroll along at Bowen Road at Sunset

Bowen Road is quite a popular road amongst joggers and dog walkers, so if you’re looking to walk off those calories after your food binge, it’s one of the best places to do so. Of course, it’s also up a hill, so if you manage to climb it, you can actually catch glimpses of sunsets in between the skyscrapers that tower over Hong Kong.

Address: Bowen Road, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 24 hours

20. Take a Day Trip and Visit Tai O Fishing Village

If you’re bored of all the hiking and city life, you’ll want to take a day trip and visit Tai O Fishing Village. It looks like the 21st century remake of a fishing village, and the market is a must-visit. There’s also the boat ride you can get on to spot the elusive pink dolphins, but they’re not always there. You can definitely count on the stunning views though!

Address: Tai O, Hong Kong

Opening hours: 24 hours

Hong Kong Here We Come!