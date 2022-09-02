2022 Michelin Guide Taiwan looks beyond Taipei, with recognition for Tainan and Kaohsiung restaurants

With Taiwan considering opening up to tourists from Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia by October, foodies can consider snapping up reservations for the island’s newest Michelin-star restaurants.

The newly released 2022 Michelin Guide to Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung recognises 321 restaurants, 38 of which have been awarded one, two, or three Michelin stars.

The 2022 guide includes restaurants from Tainan and Kaohsiung, in Taiwan’s southern region, for the first time.

“By adding Tainan and Kaohsiung – two cities with their own distinctive culinary identities which have impressed our inspectors – to our restaurant selection, we also hope our selection will further satisfy local and international gourmets looking for unforgettable experiences, from fancy places to night food market stalls,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

The interior of Liberté restaurant in Kaohsiung.

PHOTO: Liberté

While Tainan had the highest number of Bib Gourmand picks (restaurants chosen for their quality, budget-friendly fare), with 27 representatives, the region has yet to celebrate its first Michelin-star restaurant.

Kaohsiung fared much better, with two one-Michelin-star restaurants along with 20 Bib Gourmand restaurants.

Neither of the top-rated Kaohsiung restaurants specialise in Taiwanese cuisine. Liberté by chef Kenji Takeda veers towards modern French gastronomy, while Sho by chef Fujimoto Shoichi is the first overseas outpost of Asia’s #1 restaurant in 2022, Den in Tokyo.

Back in Taipei, five restaurants received their first Michelin stars, including Shin Yeh Taiwanese Signature – a historic venue specialising in Taiwanese banqueting cuisine, with many dishes that feature freshly caught seafood.

Yu Kapo, an omakase restaurant focused on seasonal seafood from Japan and Yilan County’s Ta-hsi Fishing Harbour, was recognised with one Michelin star following its relocation.

Other new one-Michelin-star restaurants in Taipei include Holt’s by Canadian chef Jeffrey Downs; Paris 1930 de Hideki Takayama; and Sushiyoshi, the third overseas outpost of the Osaka original.

Bass Lin, sommelier at Paris 1930 de Hideki Takayama, received the guide’s inaugural Sommelier Award, which recognises wine professionals in the restaurant industry.

Stalwarts L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, JL Studio, Logy, Raw, Shoun RyuGin, Tairroir and The Guest House retained their two-Michelin-star status, while Taipei’s – and Taiwan’s – sole three-Michelin-star restaurant remains Le Palais, which is still helmed by Hong Kong-born chef Ken Chan.

Honey, camomile, green asparagus and lavender by Logy in Taiwan.

PHOTO: Logy

The guide also presented Michelin Green Stars to two Taipei restaurants that embody the notion of sustainable gastronomy.

Yangming Spring (Shilin) and one-Michelin-star Mountain and Sea House are said to “offer gourmet experiences that combine both gastronomic and eco-friendly excellence”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.