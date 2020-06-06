26 best restaurant takeaway deals to snag post-circuit breaker

There’s no denying the fact that many businesses have taken a hit due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. The hardest hit, however, is the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Even though they are allowed to operate during post-circuit breaker, most of us prefer to be home and cook to comply with the rules.

This means a lot of local restaurants and hawker centres are seeing a significant drop in business as they strive to meet their rental commitment.

This is why at a critical time like this, it becomes doubly important to help support local businesses.

Our exhaustive list of hawker centres with free delivery should have you rooting for them.

To add to this, here’s presenting the ultimate list of the F&B places that are currently offering attractive takeaway deals. Trust us, you’d want to check these out.

Not only will your cravings be taken care of, you’d also get to support our local F&B heroes. How’s that for a win-win?

26 best restaurant takeaway deals

Last updated on Jun 2, 2020. Restaurant takeaway deals and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Food delivery options for you to order in

We understand. Some of us might still prefer to stay home and do our part to keep fellow Singaporeans safe. Luckily, there’s plenty of food delivery options.

Check out our curated list of 40+ hawkers and restaurants, or halal food options that come with free delivery!

And, then, you’ve got your trusted third party food delivery apps like GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo and WhyQ. Be sure to save more on your orders with these promo codes:

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.