26 best restaurant takeaway deals to snag post-circuit breaker

There’s no denying the fact that many businesses have taken a hit due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. The hardest hit, however, is the food and beverage (F&B) industry.
Even though they are allowed to operate during post-circuit breaker, most of us prefer to be home and cook to comply with the rules.
This means a lot of local restaurants and hawker centres are seeing a significant drop in business as they strive to meet their rental commitment.
This is why at a critical time like this, it becomes doubly important to help support local businesses.
Our exhaustive list of hawker centres with free delivery should have you rooting for them.
To add to this, here’s presenting the ultimate list of the F&B places that are currently offering attractive takeaway deals. Trust us, you’d want to check these out.
Not only will your cravings be taken care of, you’d also get to support our local F&B heroes. How’s that for a win-win?
26 best restaurant takeaway deals
Last updated on Jun 2, 2020. Restaurant takeaway deals and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.
|Restaurants
|Locations
|Food
|Remarks
|Big Fish Small Fish
|– Northpoint City, South Wing #02-132
– Bugis Junction #04-05
– JCube #03-07
– Tampines Mall #B1-K3
– Punggol Containers Park #01-K35
|Fish and crisps, fried chicken
|– Set lunches from $8.90, Mondays to Fridays only
– Enjoy 20% off on your takeaway order
|Le Fusion
|– The Pier @ Robertson, 80 Mohamed Sultan Road #01-07
|Chinese food
|– Bento boxes from $10 nett
– 30% off on the total bill for takeaways
|Tim Ho Wan
|– Aperia Mall #0101/02/03
– Great World City #01-139
– Jurong Point #03-42
– Plaza Singapura #01-29A/52
– Waterway Point #01-62
– Westgate #01-13/14
– 18 Tai Seng St, #01-36
|Dim sum
|– 30% off with a min. order of $30 in a single transaction when you order via Foodpanda
– Set meals from $10.90++
|Crystal Jade
|Various locations islandwide
|Chinese food, dim sum
|– 30% off on takeaway bento sets, prices start from $15.80++
– 20% off on return voucher with any order
|Subway
|Various locations islandwide
|Sandwich
|$5.90 Everyday bundle meals
|Song Fa
|– 11 New Bridge Road
– Velocity
– JEM
– Northpoint
– UE Bizhub East
|Bak kut teh (pork ribs simmered in herbal soup)
|20% off on all takeaways
|Din Tai Fung
|Various locations islandwide
|Dim sum, noodles, fried rice
|Set meals for 2 at $29.80 nett
|Stickies Bar
|– 11 Keng Cheow Street, #01-10
– 71 Lorong 23 Geylang, #01-01
– 106 Clementi Street 12, #01-50
– 50 Tagore Lane, #05-07
|Bar bites, pizza, lasagne
|75% off on all takeaway items
|Pizza Hut
|Various locations islandwide
|Pizza, pasta and small bites
|– 50% off 1 pizza of all sizes for takeaway from $11.95 onwards
– Save up to 50% off with weekday deals
|Pho Street
|– Bedok Mall
– Compass One
– Keat Hong CC
– Centrepoint
– Westgate
|Vietnamese food
|Grab and go deals from $6 onwards
|Eighteen Chef
|– AMK Hub #04-03
– Bukit Panjang Plaza #02-19
– Jcube #02-13
– Northpoint #02-128
– Downtown East #02-330
– Star Vista #02-22
– Bedok Djitsun #01-05
|Western fusion
|20% off on all takeaways
|Yunnas
|3 Gateway Dr, #03-07 Westgate
|Chinese food
|Free braised egg tofu with minimum spend of $100
|Putien
|Various locations islandwide
|Chinese food
|– 20% off ala carte items
– Special takeaway set menu, prices start from $16.90
|Soup Spoon
|Various locations islandwide
|Western soup
|1-for-1 on all a-la-carte soups $8.50 onwards
– Use promo code “HAPPY18BIRTHDAYTSS” for 18% off on your total bill
|Sushi Tei
|Various locations islandwide
|Japanese food
|Up to 35% off set menus, prices start from $16.50
|Tompopo
|Various locations islandwide
|Japanese food
|– Special bento sets, prices start from $10.10+
– Enjoy 60% off your 2nd dish
|Express by Chatterbox
|6A Shenton Way #01-04 Downtown Gallery
|Chicken rice, local dishes
|– Super value chicken rice meal with mini laksa at $15.80
|Paradise Group
|Various locations islandwide
|Chinese food, noodles, herbal soup, stir-fry
|Up to 40% off on food bill for takeaway items
|Burger+
|– Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Rd #01-37/38, Singapore 238877
– Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street #01-07, Singapore 059817
|Burgers, Korean fried chicken, Korean egg sandwiches, milkshakes and more
|– Up to 60% off for takeaway set meals (now till 2 July 2020)
– Monthly $2.99 burger promotion
|Soup Restaurant
|Various locations islandwide
|Chinese food
|Free soup with a minimum order of $50
|Quentin’s
|– 139 Ceylon Road
– 2 Gunner Lane, Mess Hall Sentosa
|Traditional Eurasian food
|20% off for takeaways with a minimum order of $30
|Sawadee Thai
|9 Tan Quee Lan Street, #01-01 TQL Suites
|Thai food
|15% off on all takeaway orders
|The Mango Tree
|91 East Coast Road
|Indian food
|20% off for takeaways
|Wok Master
|Various locations islandwide
|Zi char, claypot
|50% discount on all takeaways
|Chopedeals
|Various locations islandwide
|Almost everything your gut desires
|Up to 50% off for takeaway orders
|Takeaway deals at Capitaland Malls
|Various locations islandwide
|Almost everything your gut desires
|Up to 50% off for takeaway orders
Food delivery options for you to order in
We understand. Some of us might still prefer to stay home and do our part to keep fellow Singaporeans safe. Luckily, there’s plenty of food delivery options.
Check out our curated list of 40+ hawkers and restaurants, or halal food options that come with free delivery!
And, then, you’ve got your trusted third party food delivery apps like GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo and WhyQ. Be sure to save more on your orders with these promo codes:
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.