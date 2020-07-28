26 celebrity engagement rings that are big, bold and beautiful

One of the first things we do whenever a female celebrity gets engaged is to check out her engagement ring. And the questions pop up quickly and naturally: how big is the diamond?

Is it a diamond, or another type of precious stone? What's the cut? How much, ah?

But not like it's not understandable, right? Not many among us will be able to own a rock of similar value in this lifetime. And, hey, it's natural to want to admire something jaw-droppingly blingy-a rock like that is meant to draw attention.

So for your viewing pleasure, we've rounded up some of the biggest, boldest and most beautiful celebrity engagement rings we've seen so far.

Jenna Dewan announced her engagement to Steve Kazee in February, a month before the couple welcomed their first daughter. The actor described the ring to People magazine: "The solitaire is representative of our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars.

The diamonds laid into the band are representative of the pleiades constellation which holds special meaning for Jenna and I."

Jourdan Dunn

The model announced her engagement on Instagram in early February and in doing so, confirmed that her partner is Dion Hamilton, as alluded in her punny caption, "Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!"

Just a month before, she had posted a photo of her, her son and a mystery man (whose face was censored in the photo) on the beach with the caption, "2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless."

The Knot reported that Blue Nile trends expert Taylor Peterson estimates her ring to be worth at least US$40,000 (S$55,000): "Jourdan Dunn's stunning ring looks to be around 2.5 to 3 carats and is estimated to be worth US$40,000 to US$100,000, depending on the colour and clarity."

Jennifer Lopez

JLo announced her engagement to beau Alex Rodriguez last weekend with a photo of an engagement ring and their entwined hands. But what surprised us was the price tag on this ring: according to reports, it costs at least US$1 million ($1.36 million) and might even be worth as high as US$5 million ($6.8 million). WOW.

Katy Perry

The whole world knows about Katy's relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

The pair decided to take their relationship a step further by getting engaged. Katy's choice of engagement ring reflects her personality because instead of choosing the more common white diamond, she picked a floral design and aptly announced their engagement with a photo of the ring and the caption, "full bloom".

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star announced her engagement via Instagram in February, along with sweet photos of her and her realtor fiance Tyler Stanaland. She wrote, "A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams.

After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt.

Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant."

Priyanka Chopra

According to reports, Nick Jonas shut down a Tiffany & Co. store to buy her the ring, which is said to cost about US$200,000 ($274,340).

The singer announced a surprise engagement to comedian Pete Davidson and her ring costs a cool US$93,000 ($127,000).

Hailey Baldwin

Not long after Ariana, Hailey Baldwin also announced her engagement to Justin Bieber. The ring is from a New York-based jeweller and is reported to cost half a million US dollars ($681,450). Wow.

Karlie Kloss

The model finally got engaged to long-time beau Joshua Kushner. According to a jeweler interviewed by Harper's Bazaar, the cushion-cut rock is likely to cost around $500,000 ($681,450).

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The actress got engaged to actor Jason Statham last year and his choice of bling for her? A five-carat ring that costs US$350,000 ($471,000).

Iggy Azalea

When Iggy and NBA player Nick Young got engaged, everyone was in awe over her yellow diamond ring, which was worth US$550,000 ($741,000). She later gave the ring back to Nick after calling off their engagement, and revealed on Twitter that he had been cheating on her.

Irina Shayk

We must say we love Irina's choice (or was it Bradley Cooper's choice?) of engagement ring - one with emerald stone and diamonds.

Serena Williams

While many of us already knew that Serena's sparkler is tres luxe, she gave us a close-up in a recent Instagram photo of her daughter.

Pixie Lott

The singer got engaged to her long-time boyfriend last year after he proposed at St Paul's Cathedral in London. She's been wearing her sparkler everywhere since then.

Meghan Markle

Obviously, everyone is talking about her ring now. It's reportedly designed by Prince Harry, using diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.

Amal Clooney

The lawyer received a US$750,000 ($1 million) seven-carat diamond ring from George Clooney when they got engaged. She reportedly stopped wearing the big stone because she didn't want it to discount her job as a human rights lawyer.

Miley Cyrus

Miley told Ellen Degeneres that while she doesn't fancy the vintage gold ring, she would still wear it because she loves Liam Hemsworth. Nawww…

Kate Mara

Rumours of her engagement with Jamie Bell first started after she was spotted sporting a large rock on her ring finger, but she dismissed them. However, shortly after, her rep confirmed that she is engaged to Jamie.

Kirsten Dunst

While most people opt for white gold or platinum, Kirsten opted for yellow gold, with an oval-cut diamond.

Beyonce

Expect nothing less from Queen Bey, whose 18-carat engagement ring is worth a cool US$5 million ($6.7 million).

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge sparked a trend for blue sapphire engagement rings when Prince William proposed with the ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Angelababy

For someone whose wedding was worth millions, you'd expect nothing less from her engagement ring: a six-carat diamond ring from Chaumet.

Margot Robbie

Margot had a special way of announcing her engagement, but all eyes were on her ring: a ring with 1.5-carat pear-shaped diamond. Jewellers told Daily Mail Australia that the estimated value of the ring is between AUS$20,000 to AUS$30,000 ($20,500 to $30,700).

Miranda Kerr

The former Victoria's Secret Angel announced her engagement to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel on social media, with a snapshot of her sparkler, which is estimated to have cost between US$75,000 and US$100,000 ($101,000 and $135,000).

Sophie Turner

Singer Joe Jonas and British actress Sophie Turner of Game of Thronesfame got engaged in October 2017. The pair shared the news on Instagram showing a stunning pear-cut diamond engagement ring on the actress's hands.

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend and later tied the knot in 2019 where she wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown.

Rose Leslie

Games of Thrones co-stars, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, fell in love both on and off-screen and revealed their engagement in September 2017 after going public with their relationship in April of 2016.

The actress was spotted with the classic square cushion-cut diamond engagement ring on a delicate gold band when she arrived in Heathrow Airport in October. The two later tied the knot in a castle in Scotland in June 2018.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.