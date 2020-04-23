26 cheapest takeaway deals as you support Singapore's F&B during Covid-19

There’s no denying the fact that many businesses have taken a hit due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. The hardest hit, however, is the food and beverage (F&B) industry.
Even though they are allowed to operate during the Circuit Breaker period till May 4, 2020, most of us prefer to be home and cook to comply with the rules. This means a lot of local restaurants and hawker centres are seeing a significant drop in business as they strive to meet their rental commitment.
This is why at a critical time like this, it becomes doubly important to help support local businesses. Here’s presenting the ultimate list of the F&B places that are currently offering attractive takeaway deals. Trust us, you’d want to check these out.
Not only will your cravings be taken care of, you’d also get to support our local F&B heroes. How’s that for a win-win?
26 cheapest takeaway deals as you support Singapore's F&B industry
|Big Fish Small Fish
|– Northpoint City, South Wing #02-132
– Bugis Junction #04-05
– JCube #03-07
– Tampines Mall #B1-K3
– Punggol Containers Park #01-K35
|Fish and crisps, fried chicken
|1-for-1 Haddock fish and crisps for $16.80
|Le Fusion
|-The Pier @ Robertson
– 80 Mohamed Sultan Road #01-07
|Chinese food
|– 30 per cent off on the total bill for takeaways
-1-for-1 on all mains when you order a takeaway with Shopback Go, Burpple Beyond or Entertainer App
|Tim Ho Wan
|– Aperia Mall #0101/02/03
– Great World City #01-139
– Jurong Point #03-42
– Plaza Singapura #01-29A/52
– Waterway Point #01-62
– Westgate #01-13/14
– 18 Tai Seng St, #01-36
|Dim sum
|– 30 per cent off with a min. order of $30 in a single transaction when you order via Foodpanda
– Dinner set meals from $10.80++
|Crystal Jade
|Various locations islandwide
|Chinese food, dim sum
|– 30 per cent off on takeaway bento sets
– 20 per cent off on return voucher with any order
|Subway
|Various locations islandwide
|Sandwich
|1-for-1 breakfast deals from $5.50 onwards
|Song Fa
|– 11 New Bridge Road
– Velocity
– JEM
– Northpoint
– UE Bizhub East
|Bak kut teh (pork ribs simmered in herbal soup)
|20 per cent off on all takeaways
|Din Tai Fung
|Various locations islandwide
|Dim sum, noodles, fried rice
|Daily deals from $4 onwards
|Stickies Bar
|– 11 Keng Cheow Street, #01-10
– 71 Lorong 23 Geylang, #01-01
– 106 Clementi Street 12, #01-50
– 50 Tagore Lane, #05-07
|Bar bites, pizza, lasagne
|75 per cent off on all takeaway items
|Pizza Hut
|Various locations islandwide
|Pizza, pasta and small bites
|– 50 per cent off 1 pizza of all sizes for takeaway from $11.95 onwards
– BFF Box for sharing from $6.90 onwards
|Pho Street
|– Bedok Mall
– Compass One
– Keat Hong CC
– Centrepoint
– Westgate
|Vietnamese food
|Grab and go deals from $6 onwards
|Eighteen Chef
|– AMK Hub #04-03
– Bukit Panjang Plaza #02-19
– Jcube #02-13
– Northpoint #02-128
– Downtown East #02-330
– Star Vista #02-22
– Bedok Djitsun #01-05
|Western fusion
|20 per cent off on all takeaways
|Yunnas
|3 Gateway Dr, #03-07 Westgate
|Chinese food
|40 per cent off on all orders from a la carte menu
|Putien
|Various locations islandwide
|Chinese food
|Takeaway specials at 20 per cent off
|Soup Spoon
|Various locations islandwide
|Western soup
|1-for-1 on all a-la-carte soups $8.50 onwards
|Sushi Tei
|Various locations islandwide
|Japanese food
|Enjoy 20 per cent discount for all takeaways
|Tompopo
|Various locations islandwide
|Japanese food
|1-for-1 takeaway deals $15++ onwards
|Express by Chatterbox
|6A Shenton Way #01-04 Downtown Gallery
|Chicken rice, local dishes
|– 20 per cent off on a-la-carte menu
– Super value chicken rice meal with laksa at $15.80
|Paradise Group
|Various locations islandwide
|Chinese food, noodles, herbal soup, stir-fry
|30 per cent off on food bill for takeaway items
|Burger+
|– Wisma Atria #01-37/38
– Clarke Quay Central #01-07
|Burgers + Korean fried chicken
|30 per cent off on total bill for takeaways
|Soup Restaurant
|Various locations islandwide
|Chinese food
|Get 15 per cent off on your total bill for takeaways via the online order page
|Quentin’s
|– 139 Ceylon Road
– 2 Gunner Lane, Mess Hall Sentosa
|Traditional Eurasian food
|30 per cent off for takeaways with a minimum order of $30
|Sawadee Thai
|9 Tan Quee Lan Street, #01-01 TQL Suites
|Thai food
|20 per cent off for takeaways
|The Mango Tree
|91 East Coast Road
|Indian food
|20 per cent off for takeaways
|Wok Master
|Various locations islandwide
|Zi char, claypot
|50 per cent discount on all takeaways
|Chopedeals
|Various locations islandwide
|Almost everything your gut desires
|Up to 50 per cent off for takeaway orders
|Takeaway deals at Capitaland Malls
|Various locations islandwide
|Almost everything your gut desires
|Up to 50 per cent off for takeaway orders
Food delivery options for you to order in
We understand. Some of us might still prefer to stay home and do our part to keep fellow Singaporeans safe. Luckily, there’s plenty of food delivery options, even if your favourite McDonald’s has closed for takeaways for the rest of the Circuit Breaker period.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.
This article was first published in Singsaver.com.sg.