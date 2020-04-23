26 cheapest takeaway deals as you support Singapore's F&B during Covid-19

There’s no denying the fact that many businesses have taken a hit due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. The hardest hit, however, is the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Even though they are allowed to operate during the Circuit Breaker period till May 4, 2020, most of us prefer to be home and cook to comply with the rules. This means a lot of local restaurants and hawker centres are seeing a significant drop in business as they strive to meet their rental commitment.

This is why at a critical time like this, it becomes doubly important to help support local businesses. Here’s presenting the ultimate list of the F&B places that are currently offering attractive takeaway deals. Trust us, you’d want to check these out.

Not only will your cravings be taken care of, you’d also get to support our local F&B heroes. How’s that for a win-win?

26 cheapest takeaway deals as you support Singapore's F&B industry

Food delivery options for you to order in

We understand. Some of us might still prefer to stay home and do our part to keep fellow Singaporeans safe. Luckily, there’s plenty of food delivery options, even if your favourite McDonald’s has closed for takeaways for the rest of the Circuit Breaker period.

This article was first published in Singsaver.com.sg.