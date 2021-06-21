3 family-friendly places to take in all the sights and sounds of Singapore

Finding a new and engaging weekend activity that the whole family can take part in is surprisingly easy in Singapore.

Even if you had previously visited popular attractions like the ArtScience Museum and Gardens by the Bay, fresh updates and additions mean there’s something to rediscover and fall in love with at every subsequent visit. Just remember to explore responsibly and always stay safe!

In this third episode of our #SingaporeRediscovers Adventure , we embark on an exciting adventure to take in all the sights and sounds of Singapore at these iconic locations together with Singapore Tourism Board’s mascots Merli the Merlion and D65 the Unidentified Flying Durian, who will be sharing fun facts so you’ll see these attractions in a brand new light. Plus, you can redeem your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) at all of them, unless otherwise stated.

Psst! While you’re having fun exploring, don’t forget to adhere to Safe Management Measures (SMM) guidelines! Pre-book your visit and try to visit during off-peak periods where it’ll be less crowded and you can enjoy these destinations without the queues or jostling with a crowd.

Step into a Future World at the ArtScience Museum

The ArtScience Museum opened in 2011 and demonstrates how art, science, culture and technology come together. Its highly recognisable lotus-inspired design isn’t just visually stunning – it also helps collect rainwater which is then recycled for use in the building.

6 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018974. The ArtScience Museum is an SG Clean-certified premise.

One of the permanent and most popular exhibitions at the ArtScience Museum is Future World: Where Art Meets Science, a digital installation that will provide hours of fun and discovery with its many interactive digital art exhibits.

Children can design their own colourful hopscotch game on an electronic tablet, play with multi-coloured globes in the Light Ball Orchestra, and watch their sketchings of buildings come to life at Sketch Town.

Be dazzled by the Crystal Universe display

Your visit to Future World comes to a breathtaking finale at the stunning Crystal Universe exhibit. The use of technology and over 170,000 LED lights creates the illusion of stars moving in space and is bound to delight every visitor. Remember to take plenty of photos for Instagram as a memento.

Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets online prior to their visit. Ticket prices for Singapore Residents: Adult: $16, Child: $12. A $10 subsidy may be redeemed for each child or youth ticket with the use of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

Get up close and personal with your favourite movie characters at Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition

Calling all Star Wars fans: This exhibition is your chance to get up close and personal with original movie props, artworks, costumes and more from the movie universe, and take a sneak peek behind the creative magic that goes into making the movies.

You’ll also get to learn more about your favourite movie characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Yoda, R2-D2, and C-3P0.

STAR WARS™ Identities: The Exhibition will run until June 27, 2021. Ticket prices for Singapore Residents: Adult: $25; Concession: $20; Family: $80. Please pre-purchase tickets online prior to visit. A $10 subsidy may be redeemed for each child or youth ticket with the use of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

Experience nature in a new light at the Dale Chihuly exhibition

Take your digital discovery to Gardens by the Bay, where new indoor and outdoor experiences await.

World-renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly’s breathtaking glass sculptures set within and complemented by the beautiful surroundings of the gardens will help you experience nature in a new light. A hundred of Chihuly’s famed pieces, including 10 large-scale glass sculptures, are interspersed at different locations within the gardens, including the famed Flower Dome and Cloud Forest, so there’s something to be enthralled by at every turn.

Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom will run until Aug 1, 2021. Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets online prior to their visit.

Ticket prices for The Complete Experience: $27 (weekday) and $30 (weekend) for adults; $18 (weekday) and $21 (weekend) for children; $20 (weekday) and $23 (weekend) for seniors.

For other ticketing options, click here. Please note that the Outdoor Gardens & Gallery option is not redeemable with your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

Gardens by the Bay is an SG Clean-certified premise.

Travel back in time on The Orient Express

We may not be able to travel at the moment, so let the Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express exhibition whisk you away on a journey through time. The pop-up attraction, located at the West Lawn of Gardens by the Bay, features two original train carriages.

They include a 158-year-old locomotive shipped from France to Singapore, alongside 300 artefacts like uniforms, luggage, priceless porcelain, and more – so you get to properly relive the experience of travellers who boarded the train more than a century ago.

There’s even an Orient Express shop if you’d like to take home some memorabilia.

Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express will run until Sept 12, 2021. Ticket prices for Singapore Residents: Adult: S$55; Child and Senior: S$42. All visitors are required to pre-book their visit date and time before visiting all attractions. Book your tickets here. SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can be redeemed for adult tickets only.

Sail down memory lane on the riverboat cruise

More than just a touristy experience, cruising on a riverboat – designed as an homage to the bumboats that used to line the river in olden-day Singapore – is a great way to experience all the landmarks of the city in a different way.

The 40-minute leisurely cruise is also an ideal way to round off a day of exploring Singapore and a relaxing way to learn about structures like the Anderson Bridge and Sir Stamford Raffles’ statue. Book tickets for an evening time slot and you’ll get to enjoy the dusk setting over the city skyline.

Tickets are priced at $20 per person. A $10 subsidy may be redeemed for each child or youth ticket with the use of your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

The Singapore River Cruise is SG Clean-certified.

Remember to use your digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to explore the city and all the exciting things there are to do. And now that the use of the vouchers has been extended till Dec 31, 2021, you’ll have more time to check out these exciting spots with your family.

Merli and friends also went on adventures at Gardens by the Bay and the ArtScience Museum! Let them help you and your kids explore Singapore in new and exciting ways. Catch the ‘Merli & Friends’ animated series on YouTube.

For more promotions and information about the vouchers, visit SingapoRediscovers now. Please keep in mind that many of these attractions require pre-booking.

