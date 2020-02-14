3 great mountain biking trails in Singapore. Yes, Singapore

Singapore has a thriving cycling scene and a few great mountain biking trails to enjoy.

When you think of Singapore, mountain biking is probably not something that springs to mind.

The compact island nation, however, has a thriving cycling scene, and a few great mountain biking trails too.

Famous for its futuristic central business district, Singapore also has a number of lush tropical green spaces.

In among them are three stand-out dedicated trail riding areas that not only fuel the adrenaline of local riders, but also offer up great mountain biking mini-escapes from the city's hustle for visitors too.

The trails here are like most things Singaporean: clean-cut and well ordered.

Much of the impetus behind their development came from Singapore-based trail building and mountain biking development guru HM Lim (full name Hui Min Lim), of race promoter and consultant Dirtraction, who is behind some of the finest dedicated mountain biking trails in Asia, including Hong Kong.

Here is a trio of the best options for mountain biking in and around the Lion City.

Mountain bikers fly down a trail at Singapore’s Chestnut Nature Park.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

1. CHESTNUT NATURE PARK, OFF DAIRY PARK ROAD

Opened in 2016 and expanded in 2017, Chestnut Nature Park with its bike park is just 12km (7.5 miles) from the central business district, offering a nearby city escape and plenty of greenery.

There are two dedicated biking trails here: north and south, which combine to make for 8.2km of riding.