3 ways to save on your CNY reunion dinner

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just around the corner, many families will be looking forward to tucking into a sumptuous meal with their loved ones for the traditional annual reunion dinner.

However, things may be different if you're responsible for hosting the dinner.

While it may be nice to catch up with relatives you don't get to see often, having to whip up a suitably lavish feast for so many people can prove taxing on your wallet.

To help you enjoy the CNY traditions and festivities without fretting over your budget, we've identified three ways you can save on this annual feast.

FEATURE AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVES IN YOUR STEAMBOAT

For many Singaporeans, the CNY reunion dinner is held steamboat-style, where a massive spread of ingredients gets thrown into a bubbling pot of soup for communal sharing.

Several ingredients are 'must-haves' as they're thought to bring auspiciousness due to their pronunciations (in Chinese) and appearance.

Fish, for example, is a symbolism for 'abundance' because its pronunciation 'Yu' sounds similar to that of another Chinese character, 余, which means 'surplus'.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

These auspicious dishes can get pretty expensive, though-especially if you opt for the premium options like Soon Hock ($47.90 for 900 grams).

To save, you can tweak your menu to feature more affordable options. You don't need fancy ingredients just for tradition's sake; cheaper alternatives still retain the needed symbolism, after all.

Opting for Golden Snapper instead of Soon Hock, baby abalones instead of large abalones, and tiger prawns instead of Ang Kar prawns can help shave $43 off your meal.

GET YOUR YU SHENG FROM THE GROCERY STORES

Tossing 'Yu Sheng,' a raw fish salad, is the expected fanfare at almost every Singaporean's Chinese New Year meal.

Known as 'lo hei' in Cantonese, the act of tossing symbolises reaching for greater heights - the higher you toss, the better.

However, more often than not, Yu Sheng is very costly, especially when purchased from hotels and restaurants.