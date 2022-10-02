30 and worried about wrinkles? Welcome to the era of preventative Botox

Wrinkles and fine lines are to be expected as we age. It is a natural process that our skin goes through and should not be a cause of shame – and nor should the use of Botox to smooth them out, either.

Botox, or botulinum toxin, has been a beauty staple for decades.

Its anti-ageing properties were discovered after an experiment in the 1970s to treat crossed eyes yielded an unexpected side effect – injecting it into a person's face lessened wrinkles.

Botox works by blocking chemical signals from nerves that cause muscles to contract. This temporarily lessens their ability to form wrinkles.

That is why, when used on areas of the face where lines have already formed, Botox will help relax and soften them so they appear less prominent.

But if Botox can relax the muscles that crease your skin, why not use it to deter them from showing up in the first place?

PHOTO: Pexels

While it has become the go-to treatment for people in their 30s and 40s looking to diminish their smile and frown lines, a wave of people in their 20s and early 30s have shown interest in Botox as a way to stop wrinkles from forming in the first place.

Welcome to the era of preventative Botox.

"Five years ago the youngest patients getting Botox were in their late 30s," says New York-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner.

PHOTO: Pexels

"Now, we are seeing a lot of women coming in around the time of their 30th birthday to start treating."

"Preventative Botox involves using Botox to prevent the formation of lines and wrinkles rather than in a corrective way once lines and wrinkles are already established, when treatment is often less successful," Dr Sophie Shotter, the founder of Illuminate Skin Clinic in the UK explains.

This makes it an excellent way to tackle lines that your skin doctor can tell are not yet sunk enough to become deep creases.

PHOTO: Pexels

In preventative Botox, your doctor's goal is to place the solution meticulously and discreetly to target muscles that pull in the opposite direction you want them to.

This will help opposing muscles grow stronger as time passes, allowing them to age uniformly.

It is not really a matter of age but more of a treatment plan you should decide with the help of your aesthetician.

Shotter explains that deciding if preventative Botox is appropriate for you will depend primarily on your skin condition, skin type and DNA tendencies.

Still, "there would only be exceptional cases where the use of Botox would be indicated under the age of 25", she stresses.

Some doctors believe introducing Botox to your life when you are too young will debilitate your facial muscles.

PHOTO: Pexels

Facial plastic surgeon Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich, who is based in New York, concurs.

"Preventative Botox is a delicate thing that should be determined on a case-to-case basis. It is not necessarily about age, rather the condition of which your skin lies as well as your genetic background," he says.

If correctly done, the benefits of preventative Botox are very straightforward – your skin will age with fewer noticeable lines and wrinkles. As ideal as that sounds, many specialists agree there might be some downsides to it.

Some experts think there is a danger your face becomes too used to muscles that move less and less over time, so going too heavy on the Botox can eventually lead to a distorted appearance.

Others refuse to perform the procedure prematurely, as they believe introducing Botox to your life when you are too young will so thoroughly debilitate your facial muscles that ultimately they lose the capacity to hold your skin up correctly.

Before undergoing any type of Botox treatment, it is essential to understand that its goal is not to get rid of all facial expressions and creases but to soften them, as movement is part of a youthful complexion.

This is why it is crucial to find a practitioner who will help you achieve your goals while preserving your natural appearance.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.