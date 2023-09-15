34.4km of new cycling paths: What this means for Jurong West, Bukit Batok, Clementi and Queenstown residents

Are you ready to embrace a more eco-friendly and healthier mode of transportation? Well, gear up because exciting developments are on the horizon for Jurong West, Bukit Batok, Clementi, and Queenstown residents!

Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) is rolling out a project that will transform the way you move around your neighbourhoods. In this article, we'll dive into the details of this cycling path revolution and what it means for you.

The exciting new cycling paths

Under the ambitious Islandwide Cycling Network (ICN) programme, LTA is slated to build approximately 10.7km of cycling paths in Jurong West, 9.8km in Queenstown, 7.3km in Bukit Batok, and 6.6km in Clementi.

Collectively, these paths will contribute to a sprawling 34.4km network across the western and central regions of the island. The project will commence in phases, with construction beginning as soon as feasibility studies are completed.

The strategic locations of these cycling paths will significantly enhance connectivity to key amenities such as transport hubs, shopping centres, and neighbourhood centres. Imagine easily cycling to places like Boon Lay, Nanyang, Pioneer, West Coast, and Dover!

What about the environmental impact?

Beyond providing residents with improved mobility options, the ICN programme also aligns with Singapore's commitment to sustainability.

The LTA is dedicated to greener and healthier commuting by accelerating the construction of cycling paths. These efforts include the use of low-carbon concrete with a lower carbon footprint compared to conventional concrete.

Additionally, they're also exploring lighter, corrosion-proof options like glass fibre-reinforced polymer for construction.

Nearby properties and neighbourhoods: What can you expect?

Now, let's talk about how these cycling paths could affect nearby properties and neighbourhoods.

Jurong West: Pioneer, Boon Lay, and Lakeside

In Jurong West, the upcoming cycling paths will be a game-changer for residents near Pioneer, Boon Lay, and Lakeside MRT stations.

These paths will seamlessly integrate with the local infrastructure, offering residents effortless access to a range of neighbourhoods. The expansive network along Boon Lay Way will serve as a convenient artery, connecting communities and facilitating easier exploration of the vibrant surroundings.

Queenstown: Linking key routes

Queenstown residents will experience enhanced connectivity with the cycling paths linking significant routes like West Coast Highway to Ayer Rajah Expressway, Pasir Panjang Road to West Coast Highway, Dover to Buona Vista, and Queensway to Margaret Drive.

These interconnected paths create a tapestry of possibilities, inviting residents to explore nearby attractions, commute efficiently, and enjoy leisurely rides along scenic routes.

Bukit Batok: Nature and convenience

Bukit Batok residents are in for a treat as the new cycling paths crisscross the Bukit Gombak and Bukit Batok West areas. One particularly scenic route connects Swiss Cottage Secondary School to the tranquil Little Guilin park, offering residents a delightful blend of nature and convenience.

Additionally, paths along Bukit Batok West Avenue 6, near Bukit Batok MRT station, will make daily commuting a breeze. Hence, promoting healthier and eco-friendly transportation choices.

Clementi: Seamless integration

In Clementi, the new cycling paths are designed to seamlessly integrate with Housing Board estates surrounding the MRT station. They create essential linkages from West Coast Highway to West Coast Lane, enhancing accessibility within the neighbourhood.

Furthermore, another stretch of paths will connect residents in West Coast Vale to the Ayer Rajah Expressway, offering a hassle-free and sustainable means of getting around.

The overall picture

As the LTA looks to fully realise the Islandwide ICN programme, it envisions a cycling network stretching over 1,300 kilometres by 2030.

This ambitious plan aims to place eight in 10 Housing and Development Board flat residents within minutes of their nearest cycling path. These paths will not only enhance property values but also encourage a more active and sustainable lifestyle.

In fact, one study even implied that homes located within 100 metres of cycling paths could see a price appreciation of 0.89 per cent!

Wrapping up

In conclusion, the introduction of 34.4km of new cycling paths is coming to Jurong West, Bukit Batok, Clementi, and Queenstown. These paths are set to reshape the way residents live, commute, and interact with their surroundings.

This initiative underscores Singapore's commitment to sustainability, providing residents with healthier and greener mobility options. As these paths become a reality, they will not only promote active living but also enhance property values and neighbourhood appeal.

Get ready to pedal your way to a brighter, more connected future!

