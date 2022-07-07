4 Hong Kong and Singapore restaurants debut on World's 50 Best long list

Ahead of the unveiling of the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list, set for a live ceremony on July 18 in London, England, the awards organisation has released its annual list of restaurants ranked 51-100.

As usual, the list, which is run by UK-based media group William Reed, was compiled by an anonymous panel of 1,080 "independent authorities in the world of gastronomy", including industry experts, chefs, journalists and gastronomes, who vote for what they believe to be the world's best restaurants.

The 2022 edition marks the list's 20-year anniversary.

Seven Asian cities are represented in the new 51-100 rankings, making up 14 positions on the list. Fu He Hui in Shanghai is mainland China's sole representative, while Hong Kong has two entries, both new: Neighborhood in Central, which ranked 76th, and Wing in Sheung Wan, which narrowly clocked in at 100.

Best known for its eclectic modern European menu with a skew towards local seafood, Neighborhood is currently ranked 9th on the Asia edition of the list, which was released in March, with chef-owner David Lai also receiving the Chef's Choice Award 2022 for Asia.

This year is the first time the restaurant has been featured on the World's 50 Best long list.

David Lai at his restaurant Neighborhood in Central, Hong Kong.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Wing, a high-end Chinese restaurant opened in April 2021 by chef Vicky Cheng — who is also behind modern French and Chinese venue VEA, one floor above — debuted on the Asia's 50 Best list ranked 34th.

VEA, which placed 71st in the 2021 edition of the World's Best 51-100 list, has not been included this year, though it will not be known until July 18 whether it has climbed into the top 50 or dropped out of the top 100.

Chef-owner Vicky Cheng at Wing in Central.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Elsewhere, new entries on the list include at No 85 cult favourite Raan Jay Fai, a characterful, one-Michelin-star street stall in Bangkok, Thailand, run by the eponymous Jay Fai, a sprightly septuagenarian best known for her distinctive goggles and wok-fired crab omelettes.

She, too, received an accolade earlier this year during the Asia's 50 Best list unveiling, cinching the Icon Award. Other Bangkok restaurants on the list include Le Du (65th), Suhring (66th) and new entry Samrub Samrub Thai (75th).

Jay Fai.

PHOTO: Instagram/jayfaibangkok

Singapore debuts two new entries on the list, including the highly rated Zen — a modern Nordic restaurant by Swedish chef Bjorn Frantzen, at No 70 — and Meta, at No 95, which represents an eclectic mix of Japanese, French and Korean influences thanks to head chef Sun Kim.

Burnt Ends, a popular barbecue joint by chef Dave Pynt, fell from 34th to 94th.

Tokyo, in Japan, has two restaurants on the long list. Sazenka — which serves new takes on traditional Chinese dishes — rises 16 positions to 59th place, while Sezanne, at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, debuts at a respectable 82nd place; the fine French restaurant is helmed by young talent Daniel Calvert, who previously led the kitchen at Belon in Hong Kong.

Hokkaido hairy crab omelette on rice at Sazenka in Tokyo, Japan.

PHOTO: Instagram/Sazenka

Seoul, in South Korea, and New Delhi, in India, have one entry each, with Mingles at 71 and Indian Accent at 92, respectively.

Smoked samchi at Meta in Singapore.

PHOTO: Instagram/metasingapore

According to William Drew, director of content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, 20 new entries from 15 cities join the long list for the first time.

It has to be said that, with some exceptions, most venues ranked tend towards higher prices, with many serving tasting menus.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.