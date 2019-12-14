4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

Contrary to popular belief, hotels are considered the scariest place to stay in.
We might be thinking it is safe because there are lots of people around, but it all boils down to the question whether the person you encounter at a certain hotel is a human being or not.
There are so many scary stories that are circulating in Malaysia especially about the most haunted hotels where people tend to check-out as soon as they check-in. Thrilled?
Here is a list of the creepiest hotels around Malaysia that are perfect for your ghost-hunting side trips.
*Disclaimer: These are just urban horror stories. Believe them at your own discretion.
MANDARIN PACIFIC HOTEL IN KUALA LUMPUR
Located at No.2-8, Jalan Sultan, Chinatown in Kuala Lumpur, the Mandarin Pacific Hotel is easily accessible to some of the major tourist attractions.
Aside from being at the centre of Kuala Lumpur, it is also near the transport systems in the city.
It has 144 rooms categorised into Standard, Deluxe and Superior, and with overnight rates inclusive of breakfast the next day.
WHY IS IT RUMOURED TO BE HAUNTED?
According to the origin of the ghost story, an old man passed away in one of the rooms and was found already decomposing.
From then on, guests complain about furniture moving and doors creaking on their own at night.
They also hear marbles bouncing on the floor.
A guest who stayed at the room where the man died immediately checked out after a few minutes of spending time inside.
Because of that incident, the management decided not to allow visitors to check into the room.
CORUS PARADISE RESORT IN PORT DICKSON
Located at Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan, the Corus Paradise Resort is considered a haven for those who love a good view of nature.
It is near the Straits of Malacca and of course, the sea. In terms of transportation, the place is strategically situated near major roads and highways.
From Kuala Lumpur International Airport, it will only take you 35 minutes to get here. It has 200 rooms, and can accommodate up to 300 people for their seminars and events area.
WHY IS IT RUMOURED TO BE HAUNTED?
In beautiful pictures, all the towers look lively. The other towers are said to be completely vacant with no lights at night and the paint wearing out over time.
They look like haunted buildings. Guests may smell strange odours and see water marks on the walls. It's as if the place had experienced terrible flooding in the past. Who knows what really happened?
TAMBUN INN IN IPOH
Located at No.91, Jalan Raja Dihilir, Ipoh in Perak, The Tambun Inn is considered as a tourist destination in Malaysia and one of the favourite places to stay in Ipoh.
It is only 3-stories high and situated near a Chinese cemetery in a residential area. With only 5kms away from the airport, this place is very accessible.
Despite the small building, the hotel offers 4 kinds of rooms to choose from: Standard, Twin Deluxe, Superior and Family.
WHY IS IT RUMOURED TO BE HAUNTED?
Guests tell so many stories of ghosts after their stay in Tambun Inn. The most popular ones involve lights flickering without anyone meddling with the switch.
There are also whispering sounds, with some stories telling that the voices are heard as if the ghosts whisper in their ears while they sleep.
There are also stories of strange crying noises along the corridors, and the apparition of a ghost of an old woman inside and around the premises.
Other creepy encounters involve a ghost of a little girl in a blue dress. Some guests also experience sleeping in their own room and waking up in a different room.
According to an urban legend, there is a green goblin wandering on the 3rd floor. It's no wonder why this hotel made it into the top 10 scariest places in Malaysia and a popular paranormal destination.
FIRST WORLD HOTEL IN GENTING HIGHLANDS
Located in Genting Highlands in Pahang, the First World Hotel is considered the largest and most popular hotel of Genting Resort. It is situated near a lifestyle mall, a convention centre, an outdoor theme park, a casino, and a tropical rainforest.
The hotel boasts of its colourful towers with 6,118 rooms, and its Guinness World Record title as the largest hotel in terms of number of rooms.
To accommodate its guests, the hotel has e-kiosks for express check-in and check-out.
WHY IS IT RUMOURED TO BE HAUNTED?
The First World Hotel is rumoured to be one of the most haunted hotels in the world.
Most of their guests are casino-goers and urban legends say that this is the favourite place of unlucky gamblers to commit suicide over the years.
Ghosts are seen jumping off the cliff and disappearing in mid-air, loitering in corridors, and floating outside of windows.
Stories also say that the entire 21st floor of the hotel is haunted and that no one has ever been to that floor because the elevator never stopped at 21.
The smell of incense is also consistent in the whole hotel.
Weird noises, crying and wailing can also be heard by guests. Ghosts of those who died in landslides and road accidents also linger in these buildings.
Reports of poltergeists and other paranormal activities occur in rooms and corridors at night. Some rooms are never made available because guests fall ill during or after their stay in that room.
With more than 6,000 rooms and so many guests, indeed, the First World Hotel may be a place where you can't keep track of who is alive or dead, and those who wander into the unexplored parts of the large hotel.
This article was first published in ShopBack.