4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

Contrary to popular belief, hotels are considered the scariest place to stay in.

We might be thinking it is safe because there are lots of people around, but it all boils down to the question whether the person you encounter at a certain hotel is a human being or not.

There are so many scary stories that are circulating in Malaysia especially about the most haunted hotels where people tend to check-out as soon as they check-in. Thrilled?

Here is a list of the creepiest hotels around Malaysia that are perfect for your ghost-hunting side trips.

*Disclaimer: These are just urban horror stories. Believe them at your own discretion.

MANDARIN PACIFIC HOTEL IN KUALA LUMPUR

Located at No.2-8, Jalan Sultan, Chinatown in Kuala Lumpur, the Mandarin Pacific Hotel is easily accessible to some of the major tourist attractions.

Aside from being at the centre of Kuala Lumpur, it is also near the transport systems in the city.

It has 144 rooms categorised into Standard, Deluxe and Superior, and with overnight rates inclusive of breakfast the next day.

WHY IS IT RUMOURED TO BE HAUNTED?

According to the origin of the ghost story, an old man passed away in one of the rooms and was found already decomposing.

From then on, guests complain about furniture moving and doors creaking on their own at night.