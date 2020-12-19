4 reasons why he takes a long time to orgasm

Whether in length or duration, “too long” is subjective.

But if sexy time with your man has been leaving you sore because he takes longer than what you’re comfortable with to orgasm, it’s probably a good idea for the both of you to explore the cause in the name of compromise.

Dr Martha Tara Lee, a clinical sexologist and relationship counsellor at Eros Coaching, shares the four possible reasons, and how to overcome them.

1. He has a desensitised penis

According to Dr Lee, the way in which a man masturbates can affect the sensitivity of his penis.

“Penis owners tend to masturbate quietly, quickly and roughly. In their hurry to get it over and done with, they don’t necessarily enjoy pleasuring themselves and instead treat masturbation as a chore. The thing is, masturbating this way may result in a desensitised penis.”

She adds that one solution is to encourage your partner to masturbate with a silicon lubricant as it simulates the feeling of being inside a vagina and focuses on pleasure. This may resensitise his penis over time.