4 signs you're burnt out at work

Been feeling terrible at work? You just might be burnt out. Anna Haotanto, CEO and founder of The New Savvy, a career and financial investment platform for women, shares four tell-tale signs to look out for.

1. You get annoyed easily

PHOTO: Pexels

“Small things that don’t usually bother you grate on your nerves now. You could just be having a bad day, but if it’s every day, you’re burnt out. I believe you need another job if you don’t believe in the work you are doing anymore. If you don’t believe in the company’s values and ethos, these annoyances will fester and it most likely won’t just be a phase.”

2. You have become disinterested

“When you are burnt out, you will feel fatigued and exhausted. You will constantly tired emotionally and physically. You might need a new job if you have lost interest in everything, are disengaged and just coasting through the days most of the time.”

3. You feel physically unwell a lot

PHOTO: Pexels

“Most of the time, what you feel internally will eventually manifest itself externally. And when you are burnt out, you might engage in unhealthy habits that will do more harm than good, like drinking alcohol [excessively], smoking and indulging in junk food.”

4. Your performance is decreasing

“A burnout can lead to deterioration in performance. It can make you unwilling to put in the effort to do better or just can’t be bothered. If you are trying your best but have fundamental disagreements with your company or boss, you might have to have an honest discussion about how you can compromise.”

This article was first published in Her World Online.