4 tips on renovating a resale HDB flat without an interior designer

A few months ago, we started a new series called Forum Fridays on our Facebook community group. We invited Ange and Wes of @foongfamilyflat to answer any questions the community may have.

The couple had tried balloting for an HDB BTO flat. But after two failed attempts, they decided to go for a resale HDB flat instead, and eventually bought a 1,206 sq ft resale flat in Aug 2020.

What’s noteworthy is that they decided not to engage an interior designer (ID). Instead, they designed the interior themselves and hired a main contractor to realise their dream home.

“We really didn’t have to do anything on our end, other than selecting the paint colours, laminates, and coming up with what we need in our home (e.g. how we wanted our bathroom vanities to be built, whether we wanted top and bottom kitchen cabinets, etc.),” Ange shared.

Like many of us, Ange and Wes have heard of the horror stories of working with IDs. But this wasn’t why they chose not to engage one for their renovation.

The couple already knew what they wanted their house to look like, so it didn’t make sense to engage someone to design it.

“Also, not every ID is a nightmare; there are definitely a lot of drool-worthy and remarkable ones,” added Ange.

Ange and Wes initially started their Instagram account to share about their home with family and close friends. They eventually realised that the account was gaining traction and people were following home accounts.

“What made us continue to share everyday is because the community has been really encouraging and cute haha!

“We most definitely have a lot more to learn, but we hope we can be relatable to fellow soon-to-be homeowners! We know it can be nerve-wrecking and exciting all at the same time, and as you start your home-buying journey, a million questions about finances, how things are done, reno and such would pop up.”

So with that, here’s a compilation of the tips shared by the couple during the Forum Friday.

Four tips on renovating a resale HDB flat without an ID

1. Stick to the original renovation budget

After living in her home for over a year, Ange now sees renovation costs as sunk costs.

“It doesn’t make sense to spend a huge amount, even if it’s a forever home.”

Instead, she prefers to spruce up the home every few years to ensure it’s in good condition. This would include changing the fixtures.

2. Have the electrical works done in parts

A community member had asked what the renovation steps would be like when an ID isn’t engaged.

Ange shared that the electrical works are usually done in parts, as most electrical and lighting points are concealed these days.

“So if there is a hacking phase, the electrician will also be working to lay the wiring at the necessary places before tiling happens. That’s what we observed from our reno.”

In the couple’s case, their renovation started with hacking, followed by tiling, replacing the doors and windows, painting and carpentry. The sanitary fittings were done at the end of the renovation. Ange suggested that some of these items can be done at the same time or in parts.

And luckily for them, their main contractor had arranged the sequence for them, so they didn’t have to worry about this part.

3. Maximise the countertop and storage space for the kitchen

Ange shared that these two things should be considered, especially if you often cook at home. In fact, the couple was very intentional about maximising the countertop and storage space.

“Also, leaving a space between the stove and the sink for food prep would be nice,” she added, elaborating that this makes cooking more convenient and less messy.

When a community member shared that sharp corners are hard to clean, Ange suggested that having an extendable tap would help.

And when it comes to carpentry customisation, Ange had this advice: build around the appliances instead.

“We missed out on making space for a microwave and all the other new appliances that will come along the way as we live in the house longer.”

Because of this, the appliances ended up taking up a lot of space on their countertop space.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CePspoINsU1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She went on to share that, in hindsight, she and Wes should have given more thought to the kitchen, such as building more storage and having a dry kitchen in their dining space.

“While we haven’t run out of storage yet, I know down the road we might outgrow the kitchen.”

4. Mesh the gates and windows to cat-proof the home

Ange and Wes are proud pawrents to two cats: Pancake and Pretzel.

So meshing the gate and windows is a must-do to prevent the cats from getting out of the flat.

“I guess installing grilles will be the better and safer option, but yeah it does ruin the aesthetic of the home a little.”

With that, another precaution the couple takes is to always have their blinds down.

How to cut down on renovation costs

When asked if the couple has any budgeting hacks, Ange shared that not engaging an ID would help bring down the cost by at least a few grand.

At the same time, she cautioned that forgoing the ID and designing the home by yourself is not for everyone.

“You’ll need to have a lot more flexibility in your schedule, in your day-to-day life, to check on the house during the renovation phase. From what I see, main contractors don’t really update as much as IDs.”

Here are a few more tips Ange shared to help reduce the reno cost.

Find a newer resale flat/home

Given the younger age of the flat, it’s usually still in pretty good condition. So it wouldn’t require as much overhaul.

Choose vinyl flooring over tiles

This is mainly due to the high cost of tiling.

Still, some parts of the house need to be tiled up. So Ange suggested reducing the areas to be tiled up. For instance, consider having a wet and dry bathroom area, and tiling up the shower area only.

As for the kitchen, you can consider only tiling up the backsplash and leaving the rest painted.

“But do note that with painted walls in such spaces, it will probably require frequent touch-ups. That’s why most people end up tiling the kitchen and bathrooms entirely.”

Reduce carpentry installation, if possible

Carpentry is another component of the renovation that can get expensive.

Only renovate what you need

Last but not least, Ange advised that you should only install and renovate what’s needed and what you believe will add value to your everyday life.

“Don’t use another person’s home as a template; we’re all different.”

ALSO READ: How to choose an interior designer

This article was first published in 99.co.