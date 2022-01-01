5 beauty ingredients for 2022, from new retinol to prickly pear seed oil

The new skincare shopper is ingredient savvy and more often than not will choose a product based on the ingredients list and the brand’s purpose over what marketing tells them is good.

With 2022 around the corner, the beauty industry is ready to introduce a handful of new skincare stars, but experts agree only a few of them will rule in the new year – because they offer what most skincare users are looking for: Innovation, ingredient technology, and naturally sourced extracts.

Prickly pear seed oil

We live in an era of superfoods. From kale to turmeric, the wellness industry has found its way into our kitchens. Some of these foods have managed to make it into skincare.

Sarisha Prickly Pear Seed Oil. PHOTO: Sarisha Prickly pear is quite new to the skincare game.

The oil extracted from its seeds is packed with fatty acids such as omega-6 and omega-9, vitamin E, zinc, amino acids, and vitamin K, which together provide the skin with antioxidants, stimulate collagen production, promote cell turnover, boost skin elasticity, reduce fine lines, calm redness, relieve sunburn, and brighten dark spots – a true multitasking elixir.

The vitamin E levels in this oil are some of the highest of any plant extract – at least 150 per cent higher than argan oil – hence its description as a potent antioxidant good for cellular restoration and preventing premature ageing.

Its high percentage of fatty acids helps strengthen the skin barrier and stimulate healthy cell production and turnover while helping skin retain moisture.

Hydroxypinacolone retinoate (HPR)

Retinol, vitamin C and sunscreen are often considered the skincare trifecta. Experts say if you include some form of each in your routine, you’re golden, but they must be used correctly.

Revolution’s Granactive Retinoid. PHOTO: Revolution With retinoids , it can be hard to find a formula that doesn’t irritate or dry out your skin, and harder for sensitive skin types, but as always, skincare innovation is one step ahead.

HPR (short for hydroxypinacolone retinoate, and also known as granactive retinoid) is the newest member to join the retinoid family. Different from most forms of retinoid, HPR can easily attach itself to the skin’s retinoid receptors, so it can get work done without our skin having to do much.

But how is it different or better? HPR provides the skin with pretty much the same effects in terms of reducing fine lines and wrinkles we’d get from retinol, but with much less irritation.

Neogen V. Biome Firming Cream. PHOTO: Neogen

Nano-encapsulated compounds

While natural ingredients are still a big part of the skincare industry, science has shown us that the combination of plant extracts and chemical compounds can take things to the next level.

Nano-capsules can potentially help diminish skin disorders such as allergies, dermatitis, sun damage, hyperpigmentation and eczema.

Neogen products use nano-capsules. PHOTO: Neogen Nano-capsules work by carrying tiny and fragile molecules of active ingredients; when formulas containing them are applied topically, they take advantage of the cellular changes caused by skin damage – such as pH imbalance and enzyme production – to release these active ingredients wherever your skin needs them the most.

One of the first brands to sell nano-capsules to the masses is Neogen Dermalogy, a Korean skincare brand. Its newest launch, the V. Biome collection, uses its trademarked V.

Biome Liposome to deliver active ingredients deeper, faster and more methodically.

“In order for active ingredients to penetrate the skin barrier effectively and to be absorbed deep into the skin to exert their efficacy, the ingredients are wrapped layer by layer with a phospholipid and skin lipid-like component film identical to the skin structure and encapsulated in nano-size capsules,” ​​says YW Choi, Putin Futures CEO, who believes Neogen’s encapsulation technology is only the beginning of what nano-capsules can offer.

Tata Harper’s Clarifying Mask contains chlorophyll. PHOTO: Tata Harper It’s no surprise one of the ingredients to make this list owes it all to TikTok. In April 2020, TikTokers from all over the world shared how adding chlorophyll to their water and/or their skincare products helped clear their skin.

Known as a powerful health booster when ingested, chlorophyll seems to be the next superfood in line to become a skincare superhero.

Cocokind Chlorophyll mask. PHOTO: Cocokind

Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll is the natural compound all green plants have in common, and what gives them their colour. It’s also what helps them absorb energy from the sun to go through photosynthesis.

It promises a variety of skincare benefits, from treating acne to decreasing inflammation, boosting wound recovery, and minimising pores.

It’s also high in vitamins A, C, E, and K, which makes chlorophyll-infused products powerful antioxidant boosters that will help keep your skin firm, radiant and fresh.

When ingested it can help against inflammatory acne, and when used topically, it offers antimicrobial benefits and calming effects that can help diminish swelling, redness, and oil production on acne-prone skin.

Algenist Hydrating Essence Toner contains PCA. PHOTO: Algenist

PCA

Hyaluronic acid is and will probably keep on being the ruler of all skin hydrators, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one.

PCA (pyrrolidone carboxylic acid) is an amino acid found within the proteins in the outer layer of your skin. It works similarly to hyaluronic acid; its main job is to draw water into your skin and help keep it in.

But hydration is only one of PCA’s benefits. This wonder of a molecule is a critical piece of your skin’s intracellular matrix and plays a big role in keeping the skin barrier healthy and functioning by reducing the effects of bacteria overgrowth and allergens.

It can also help alleviate eczema by reducing irritation, inflammation, roughness, dryness and itching, and, last but not least, it helps shield the fragile microflora that shape your acid mantle, decreasing inflammation and keeping irritation under control.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.