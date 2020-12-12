5 Christmas 2020 gift ideas for the frustrated traveller, from an Apple iPad to a good book

To say that 2020 has been an unusual year would be a gross understatement for each and every one of us. The enforced, unpredictable rolling restrictions on travel and movement have been especially disruptive for those of us who’ve had their wanderlust or travel-related careers put on hold.

Things will hopefully start looking up in 2021. With a subdued and homebound festive season fast approaching, we take a look at five Christmas gift ideas to give the travellers among us a treat and morale boost, to remind our souls and senses what’s waiting for us when borders reopen.

1. Insta360 One R camera, US$540 for the Twin Edition

PHOTO: Insta360

Available from insta360.com and Apple stores (also online)

For the wannabe (or even experienced) travel vlogger, filmmaker or photographer, the Insta360 One R is the ultimate all-in-one, affordable image-making machine.

The modular camera system is unlike any other and the most popular Twin Edition comes with a 5.7k, 360 degree camera and an interchangeable 4k module (camera), meaning that in one package you have the best of everything when it comes to capturing both 360-degree and standard, high-resolution videos and photographs.

There is also the ability to easily create time lapse and time shift hyperlapse (you can alter the speeds throughout a clip) videos from within the accompanying mobile app.

If you’re serious about getting the best image and video quality, then you should opt for the 1-inch sensor model (US$629)(S$839). With its Leica optics and big sensor (compared with similar cameras), it performs much better in low and contrasting light, and gives a more detailed image.

Should you be looking more in the US$200 region for the means of social media content production, then you could go for the Insta Go, a great pocket-sized, fun 360 camera.

2.Victorinox Swiss Army Knife

PHOTO: Victorinox

From US$30, available at Victorinox outlets in Hong Kong (victorinox.com)

No traveller should be without an original Swiss Army Knife; even if you’re not on the move, they can be an invaluable asset for everyday life.

These tiny, classic tools come in various sizes and configurations and can last a lifetime. They come with just about everything you would ever need in a knife – from simple blades to saws, nail clippers, scissors, toothpicks, thermometers, bottle openers and corkscrews – all folded into a middle finger-sized package.

Be sure to buy an original: it’s Swiss precision that makes it special.

3. Nala’s World

PHOTO: Amazon

From HK$92 (S$16), available at good bookshops or from kobo.com

One of the most enthralling and heart-warming travel books of 2020, Nala's World is the true-life tale of a burly young Scotsman named Dean Nicholson, who set off early in 2020 to travel by bicycle around the world only to find himself restricted by the pandemic.

In the mountains between Montenegro and Bosnia, he came across an abandoned kitten, and it was love at first sight. Ever since, the pair have been inseparable, and the cat has travelled through Europe by bike with Nicholson, making for an amazing and unusual journey, which can also be followed on Nicholson’s 1bike1world YouTube channel.

Other notable Asian related travel reads published this year include The Hound from Hanoi (Moire O’Sullivan), The Only Gaijin In The Village (Iain Maloney) and Three Tigers, One Mountain (Michael Booth).

4. World coffee or tea subscription

From HK$160 for a month, available from beancurious.com/gustocollection.hk/coffeeandtales.com

Fine tea and exotic coffee have become a major part of the travel experience; many people journey to the far corners of the globe in search of legendary brews and to soak up local coffee and tea cultures and traditions.

This ever-growing passion and demand for the best infusions and brews available has led to them now being available through speciality roasters and brewers throughout the cosmopolitan world.

It’s now possible to sign up for an appropriately tailored subscription through these distributors and to have the finest and most varied coffee beans and tea leaves delivered directly to your home.

Many are packaged with detailed backstories that tell us about their origins and characteristics, which should help to revive those Covid-dulled travel sensations.

5.Apple iPad

PHOTO: Pexels

From HK$2,599, available from Apple stores & retailers or apple.com

It’s hard to imagine that as recently as a decade ago, we travelled without digital devices. The newest generation of iPads are at the pinnacle of modern travel technology, offering functionality and power that could have only been dreamed of a few years ago.

Apple’s iPads have reached the point where they can, in many cases, legitimately replace regular laptops as devices for both business and leisure travel from the iPad mini through to the iPad Pro, with these devices and their apps you can do everything from booking hotel rooms and flights to streaming movies and gaming, or even editing professional level video.

With prices for the standard 10.2 inch 32GB model starting at HK$2,599, they are great value. Free engraving is currently on offer, as are decent trade-in prices against older model iPads.

If you’d rather leave the choice of model to the recipient, note that Apple gift cards start at HK$200.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.