5 destinations to photograph wild animals in Indonesia

Baluran is also known as "Little Africa in Java" because of its unique nature relative to its location.
PHOTO: Instagram/ annisajules
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Are you a wildlife photography enthusiast? There is no need to travel all the way to Africa in order to capture National Geographic-worthy wildlife photos.

In Indonesia, there are many destinations in which to photograph animals in their natural habitat, with many species available to be snapped. What you need to prepare are tickets, equipment and a schedule to ensure the weather will support your quest for the best photographs.

Here are the five top destinations for wildlife photography in Indonesia, as compiled by kompas.com:

Tanjung Puting National Park, Central Kalimantan

View this post on Instagram

. Taman Nasional Tanjung Puting Kalimantan Tengah, Habitat Terluas Orangutan di Dunia. • Taman Nasional (TN) Tanjung Puting terletak di Kabupaten Kotawaringin Barat (Kobar), Provinsi Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia. Bisa ditempuh kurang lebih 4 (empat) jam dari Kota Pangkalan Bun, ibu kota Kobar dengan menggunakan perahu besar atau yang biasa disebut Kelotok dari Pelabuhan Kumai. • Memiliki luas area sekitar 400 ribu hektar hutan tropis primer rawa gambut, serta memiliki 4 (empat) lokasi yang bisa dikunjungi yaitu Tanjung Harapan, Pesalat, Pondok Tanggui dan Camp Leakey. Pada beberapa spot yang dikunjungi terdapat area khusus bagi para pengunjung untuk melihat Orangutan makan dari jarak dekat (feeding time). ▪︎ Suasana berubah seketika terdengar suara daun dan ranting pohon saling bergesekan, pertanda kawanan Orangutan mendekati area makan. Saat menengok ke atas terlihat Orangutan bergelayutan, mencengkram kuat batang pohon, sambil mengamati sekitar. • 📷 Pondok Tanggui, TN Tanjung Puting. 🕛 Feeding time 09.00 - 11.00 AM. . #wisata #pariwisata #travelling #pesonaindonesia #pesonakalimantan #kalimantan #kalimantantengah #borneo #pangkalanbun #kotawaringinbarat #kobar #tanjungputing #tanjungputingnationalpark #tamannasional #kabarbaik #GoodNews #gnfinfo #indonesia #wonderfulindonesia

A post shared by Noriko Yunanto (@norikoyunanto) on

Boat tours along the river are a definite highlight of any trip to Tanjung Puting.

While on the river, well-known travel photographer Dody Wiraseto says he can photograph all kinds of wildlife such as birds, monkeys, gibbons and even alligators, if he is lucky.

However, the main attraction in this national park are the free-roaming orangutans.

Way Kambas National Park, East Lampung

Getting close to one of the largest land mammal in the world, the elephant, in its natural habitat is a majestic sight to behold.

At Way Kambas, seeing the handler's interaction with the elephants is also a great moment to photograph, this trip is the perfect opportunity to take photographs of wildlife with a human interest.

Baluran National Park, East Java

This national park is located on the border of Banyuwangi and Situbondo in East Java. Baluran is also known as "Little Africa in Java" because of its unique nature relative to its location.

The savanna, which stretches over 300 hectares, is an incredible sight for any visitor. There is also a wide variety of animals living on the savanna, including buffaloes, deer, snakes, monkeys and peacocks.

West Bali National Park, Bali

View this post on Instagram

"Giving you a blow by blow break down of our day in and around Bali Barat would take hours as it was one of our richest and most enthralling days on the island. Having guides with such a wealth of knowledge and a shared love for nature, conservation and the environment and tons of patience for photographers meant that Paula and I spent from dawn till dusk in our element. We drove from place to place, stopping for every bird and walking through dense bushes to find monkeys and other living things. Seasides, monuments, rice paddies and riverbeds were explored and by the end of the day we had seen more species than I could list" - an excert from the 'Island Wars' blog. #splendid_earth #earthfocus #ourplanetdaily #optoutside #nakedplanet #bestnatureshots #protecttheenvironment #gramslayers #majesticearth #awesomeglobe #igworldglobal #ilovenature #EarthOfficial #theworldshotz #earthexperience #dream_spots #landscape_lovers #landscapes #landscape_captures #landscapehunter #Ig_landscape #landscapecaptures #landscapephoto #canon #canonphotographers #canon650d #travellerphoto #travellersplanet #travellersdoitbetter #travellercommunity

A post shared by JDBA Creatives Nature (@jdba.nature) on

This area of Bali is not as crowded as other areas of the island. It is also fairly unique in terms of its terrain.

The national park located here has an area of 77,000 hectares. Wildlife found in this area include deer as well as various birds.

Rare birds native to Bali Island can also be found in the park. Deer can be seen bathing and playing on the beach, moments that make remarkable photographs.

Bantimurung Bulusaraung National Park, South Sulawesi

This area is known as the "Butterfly Kingdom" as there are so many species of butterfly inhabiting the national park. The many different combinations of motifs and vibrant colors of these butterflies make for a diverse photo portfolio.

Beside butterflies, there are also 735 different species of wild animals including 33 species of mammals, 155 species of birds, 17 of amphibians, 23 of fish and many others.

If you have a little bit of a look, you might run into animals native to Sulawesi such as the cuscus bear and the civet, known for producing the world famous kopi luwak (luwak coffee).

More about
wildlife INDONESIA animals photography

TRENDING

Rocker&#039;s emotional take on national anthem stirs debate
Rocker's emotional take on national anthem stirs debate
Would you work for Huawei for five times what your peers are making?
Would you work for Huawei for five times what your peers are making?
Laser pointers are not illegal in Hong Kong, but what harm can they actually do to people?
Laser pointers are not illegal in Hong Kong, but what harm can they actually do to people?
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth go separate ways, less than a year after marriage
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth go separate ways, less than a year after marriage
Camila Cabello confirms romance with Shawn Mendes on Instagram
Camila Cabello confirms romance with Shawn Mendes on Instagram
Singaporeans spending less on clothing and shoes
Singaporeans spending less on clothing and shoes
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities

LIFESTYLE

Too much coffee could trigger migraines
Too much coffee could trigger migraines
18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law
5 ways to &#039;zhng&#039; your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans
5 ways to 'zhng' your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans

Home Works

10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore
House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident

SERVICES