5 destinations to photograph wild animals in Indonesia

Baluran is also known as "Little Africa in Java" because of its unique nature relative to its location.

Are you a wildlife photography enthusiast? There is no need to travel all the way to Africa in order to capture National Geographic-worthy wildlife photos.

In Indonesia, there are many destinations in which to photograph animals in their natural habitat, with many species available to be snapped. What you need to prepare are tickets, equipment and a schedule to ensure the weather will support your quest for the best photographs.

Here are the five top destinations for wildlife photography in Indonesia, as compiled by kompas.com:

Tanjung Puting National Park, Central Kalimantan

Boat tours along the river are a definite highlight of any trip to Tanjung Puting.

While on the river, well-known travel photographer Dody Wiraseto says he can photograph all kinds of wildlife such as birds, monkeys, gibbons and even alligators, if he is lucky.

However, the main attraction in this national park are the free-roaming orangutans.

Way Kambas National Park, East Lampung

Getting close to one of the largest land mammal in the world, the elephant, in its natural habitat is a majestic sight to behold.

At Way Kambas, seeing the handler's interaction with the elephants is also a great moment to photograph, this trip is the perfect opportunity to take photographs of wildlife with a human interest.

Baluran National Park, East Java

This national park is located on the border of Banyuwangi and Situbondo in East Java. Baluran is also known as "Little Africa in Java" because of its unique nature relative to its location.

The savanna, which stretches over 300 hectares, is an incredible sight for any visitor. There is also a wide variety of animals living on the savanna, including buffaloes, deer, snakes, monkeys and peacocks.

West Bali National Park, Bali

This area of Bali is not as crowded as other areas of the island. It is also fairly unique in terms of its terrain.

The national park located here has an area of 77,000 hectares. Wildlife found in this area include deer as well as various birds.

Rare birds native to Bali Island can also be found in the park. Deer can be seen bathing and playing on the beach, moments that make remarkable photographs.

Bantimurung Bulusaraung National Park, South Sulawesi

This area is known as the "Butterfly Kingdom" as there are so many species of butterfly inhabiting the national park. The many different combinations of motifs and vibrant colors of these butterflies make for a diverse photo portfolio.

Beside butterflies, there are also 735 different species of wild animals including 33 species of mammals, 155 species of birds, 17 of amphibians, 23 of fish and many others.

If you have a little bit of a look, you might run into animals native to Sulawesi such as the cuscus bear and the civet, known for producing the world famous kopi luwak (luwak coffee).